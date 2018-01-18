Lexi Thompson signs endorsement deal to play Bridgestone golf balls

Lexi Thompson, at No. 4 the highest ranked American in the Rolex Rankings and winner of the 2017 Race to the CME Globe, has signed a multi-year endorsement deal to play Bridgestone golf balls.

The deal doesn’t signal a big change, as Thompson has used Bridgestone balls in the past. Over the past two years she used B330-S balls in a non-endorsement capacity, but she has switched to the company’s new Tour B X ball.

“I’ve used Bridgestone for years, and the new TOUR B product is shockingly good,” Thompson, at age 22 a nine-time LPGA winner, said in a news release. “It gives me tremendous distance off the tee without sacrificing any performance around the green.”

Bridgestone last year signed Tiger Woods to a golf ball deal, and the Thompson contract gives the company two of the most popular players among men and women professionals.

“One of the most promising stars in professional golf, Lexi is an excellent addition to our large and growing stable of influential ambassadors,” Angel Ilagan, Bridgestone Golf president and CEO, said in the release.