Live blog: 2018 CareerBuilder Challenge, Round 1

The 2017-18 PGA Tour schedule continues this week at the CareerBuilder Challenge, based in La Quinta, Calif.

We will be tracking the action. Follow along below…

How to follow the action:

All times Eastern

TELEVISION: Golf Channel (Thursday-Sunday, 4-7 p.m.)

Phil's first shot of 2018. 🎯 New driver seems to be working nicely. #QuickHits pic.twitter.com/bykMqtSLlG — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 18, 2018

CareerBuilder Challenge Tracker

UPDATE NO. 2 (1:26 p.m. ET): Jon Rahm!!!

After a birdie-birdie-par-par start, he goes eagle-birdie-birdie at Nos. 5-7 and he’s 6 under! That is 6 under through seven at La Quinta Country Club. Wow.

His lead is only one, though, as Beau Hossler is 5 under through six at La Quinta.

UPDATE NO. 1 (12:20 p.m. ET): We are off out west!

Jon Rahm is off, birdieing Nos. 1 and 2 at LaQuinta CC to get a share of the lead. Greg Chalmers, Ted Potter Jr. and Martin Piller are also tied for the lead.

John Daly is one back after an early birdie at the Nicklaus Tournament Course. Phil Mickelson is also 1 under after an opening birdie at No. 1 at La Quinta CC.

