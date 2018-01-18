Rejuvenated Nick Watney opens strong on CareerBuilder’s toughest test

LA QUINTA, Calif. – Two years ago, Nick Watney made a choice: Have surgery to repair his injured back, or put the clubs away for a while.

Watney, then 34, was battling a herniated disk in his lower back and faced the same surgery – a microdiscectomy – that Tiger Woods had twice. (Woods ended up having a spinal fusion last April after the previous surgeries proved to be only temporary solutions.) The other option was rest and rehab, and so far, it’s looking like Watney made the right choice.

Watney, now 36, was one of just two players to shoot 7-under 65 on PGA West’s Stadium Course on Thursday in the first round of the CareerBuilder Challenge. He is just three shots off the lead with the two easier courses – La Quinta Country Club and PGA West’s Nicklaus Tournament Course – on tap for Friday and Saturday.

“It’s nice to see a good round out of the gate,” said Watney, who hasn’t won on the PGA Tour since the 2012 Barclays, his fifth Tour victory.

Watney decided to shut things down after the 2016 Farmers Insurance Open and ended up missing the rest of the 2015-16 PGA Tour season. He didn’t touch a club for more than five months during that span, not hitting balls until mid-July.

He returned at the 2016 Safeway Open, playing on a major medical extension. The details: 21 starts to earn 355 FedEx Cup points or $538,010, or he would lose his card.

“Definitely different with that allotted amount of tournaments and that number you have to get to,” Watney said. “But it’s not impossible; Pat Perez was on a medical last year and handled it great (Perez has won twice since). If you play well, then you take care of things.”

Watney tied for 35th in his return in Napa and earned $23,516. He then missed back-to-back cuts, in La Quinta and at Torrey Pines, but rebounded with three T-14 finishes in his next four starts.

A T-5 finish and $140,225 while teaming up with Charley Hoffman was enough for Watney to fulfill the requirements of his extension.

“It was weird kind of ticking them off,” Watney said. “I played pretty well at Pebble and made a decent check there, and had a nice run through Tampa. Then I really started counting money: ‘If I do this, then I’ll play in that.’ … I’d start Sundays like, ‘Oh, if I play well then I can be done with it’ and all that stuff.”

It was a different kind of pressure for Watney, who made it back to the FedEx Cup Playoffs last season after snapping a streak of nine straight postseasons in 2016. Thankfully, he doesn’t have to worry about such an extension this year. He can play as much as he wants to secure a spot in the top 125 of the FedEx Cup standings – and he’s confident a revamped workout regime will allow him to do so. His back feels as good as it’s ever been, post injury.

But Watney doesn’t just want to be among the 125 best players on Tour.

“I guess I’m a lot older than some of the guys out here, but at the same time, I don’t really feel that old and I want to do a lot of things still,” Watney said. “… I don’t want to do anything else but play golf, but I just don’t want to be a veteran and get it around. I want to try to challenge some of these cats.”

In a golf landscape where 20-somethings are hoisting trophies seemingly every week on the PGA Tour, Jon Rahm – on cue – took the outright lead Thursday at the CareerBuilder with an opening 62 at La Quinta Country Club.

But then there was Watney, just a few names down on the leaderboard, doing exactly what he wants to be doing.