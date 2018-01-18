The Forecaddie: What we hear about Peter Millar's acquisition of GFore

If you were expecting to see Peter Millar walking the PGA Show floor next week in a Pray For Birdies flat-brim cap, think again.

The classy Mr. Millar is just as mysterious as The Forecaddie and prefers to keep a low profile. But most comforting of all to the huge fans of Peter Millar’s line of golf clothes and dress attire? The acquisition of edgier Los Angeles-based brand GFore is not an attempt to hipster-up the more conservative Raleigh-based Millar.

Just to make sure he won’t be seeing Millar clothes getting too slim fit, The Man Out Front caught up with Millar Chairman and CEO Scott Mahoney, who confirmed the acquisition announced Jan. 17 will keep the brands as “stand-alone businesses.”

Mahoney’s hope is that the purchase enables GFore founder Mossimo Giannulli and President Nicole Castrogiovanni to keep cultivating the more metro vibe that includes bright-colored gloves, European-inspired shoes and bold flat-brimmed caps that TMOF will never dare try to pull off.

“Moss and Nicole are unbelievable people and clearly know what they are doing and what GFore is going to be,” Mahoney said.

Mahoney would not think of altering Mossimo’s vision, keeping GFore in its L.A. offices with no one on its current sales staff going anywhere. The folks at Peter Millar have already bonded with Giannulli over their shared affinity for the sport and have even taken a few thoughts from him to help Millar tighten up brand offerings that became a touch scattered with a few non-Millar lines. The two golf brands will continue to have some collaboration on the shoe side, a big hit at the 2017 PGA Show for both brands.

However the deal is largely about allowing GFore to turn over some manufacturing, inventory and distribution expertise to the Millar side, leading to better and faster service. The international business for GFore, whose vibe is distinctly European, is almost non-existent and figures to expand immediately with the acquisition by Millar with backing from its parent company, the Swiss-based Richemont.

Mahoney sounded positively giddy about a big relaunch of some lines on the performance side at next week’s PGA Show. He predicted a setting of the “market on fire” but didn’t want TMOF to get ahead of himself. First things first, the news this week is about GFore getting the backing of Richemont and joining a family of international brands such as Alfred Dunhill, Van Cleef & Arpels, Cartier, Montblanc and of course, TMOF’s fellow man of mystery, Peter Millar.