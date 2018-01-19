Andrew Landry leads CareerBuilder Challenge at halfway point

LA QUINTA, Calif. – Here is a recap of Round 2 of the CareerBuilder Challenge:

LEADING: Andrew Landry built off an opening 9-under 63 on La Quinta Country Club to shoot 7-under 65 in Friday’s second round on the Nicklaus Tournament Course. At 16 under, Landry leads by one as he chases his first PGA Tour victory. He missed just three greens in Round 2, and was perfect in scrambling. He has yet to card a bogey in 36 holes. So far this season, Landry, ranked No. 184 in the world, has two top-10s – T-4 at RSM and T-7 at Safeway – but also two MCs and WD in six starts. He graduated from the Web.com Tour last season, and was third in priority ranking among Web Tour grads entering the season.

CHASING: A day after shooting 10-under 62 on La Quinta Country Club, Jon Rahm fired a 5-under 67 on the Nicklaus to move to 15 under, though he also fell to solo second. “It wasn’t as pure as yesterday,” Rahm said. “… I feel like I expected myself to go to the range and keep just flushing everything like I did yesterday. Everything was just a little bit off. It was just one of those days.” Jason Kokrak, who has made five of six cuts this season and has already equaled his top-10 total from last season (one), is solo third at 14 under after a 67 of his own on the Nicklaus. “I’ve given my self a lot of close opportunities,” Kokrak said. Zach Johnson, Michael Kim and Martin Piller share fourth at 13 under, but Piller is the only one of three to be playing La Quinta Country Club on Saturday.

QUOTABLE: “To be honest with you, I used to have a comfort level whenever I got to about 6 under par, (but) in college I would start freaking out a little bit and my coach would always make me go play the ladies tees and just try to get as low as (I) can possibly go, and it’s helped out in the past. There’s not really a comfort level anymore, but it’s fun to just get out there and go as low as you can and put on a show for the guys in the pro-am.” – Landry

SHOT OF THE DAY: Harold Varner III holed out a 6-iron from 192 yards on the par-3 third hole on the Nicklaus Tournament Course. Unfortunately, there is no video of the hole-in-one. There is video, however, of this sweet chip-in by Phil Mickelson.

Phil Mickelson with a wedge. Never a doubt. 👇 #QuickHits pic.twitter.com/S3dTwjXKRk — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 19, 2018

CHIP SHOTS: Along with Piller, Austin Cook and Adam Hadwin are the other two players in the top 10 who will play La Quinta on Saturday. The course has played to a scoring average of 68.47 so far. Cook, who won the RSM Classic last fall, is 11 under, as is Hadwin, who last year fired a third-round 59 on La Quinta. … Phil Mickelson is 6 under after a second-round 68 on the Nicklaus. Also at 6 under is local amateur Charlie Reiter, a USC signee, who shot 70 on Friday on the Nicklaus.

UP NEXT: Golf Channel will air third-round coverage Saturday from 3-7 p.m. Eastern. Follow all the action on Golfweek.com and our Facebook and Twitter feeds.