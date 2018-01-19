Brooks Koepka (wrist) out at least 2 months, hopes to play Masters

Brooks Koepka has finally figured out his wrist woes, but it means he’ll be missing some time.

Per a release by his management Friday, Koepka is out at least two months with a partially torn tendon in his left wrist. This injury timeline (8-12 weeks) could possibly put his status for the Masters in jeopardy, but Koepka appears optimistic he will return by then.

“I am frustrated that I will now not be able to play my intended schedule,” Koepka said in the release. “But I am confident in my doctors and in the treatment they have prescribed, and I look forward to teeing it up at the Masters. … I look forward to a quick and successful recovery.”

The reigning U.S. Open champion, who suffered a partially torn Extensor Carpi Ulnaris (ECU), has three career appearances at the Masters, going from T-33 in 2015 to T-21 in 2016 to T-11 last year.

While the injury and time out may be frustrating, Koepka likely gets the smallest sense of relief with knowing what he’s dealing with.

The 27-year-old first felt soreness in that wrist late last year, and the issue clearly bothered him at the Hero World Challenge. Earlier in January at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, he was still feeling the wrist pain. “It’s like someone’s jabbing a knife in my wrist or hand,” he said from Kapalua.

But at that point, he still didn’t know how he hurt the wrist or what was wrong with it. In the process, he finished last in both events just months after winning the Dunlop Phoenix Tournament by nine shots.

Now, Koepka has some clarity. The two-time PGA Tour winner can rest up and hold out that he’ll indeed be ready for the Masters as he hopes.