Ken Duke replaces injured Pavin at CareerBuilder, laments lack of sponsor invite help

Ken Duke is happy to be competing in the CareerBuilder Challenge, but it’s not in the way you would think.

The PGA Tour veteran was the first alternate at this week’s event in La Quinta, Calif., and Corey Pavin withdrew from the action. Only, Pavin, playing on a sponsor exemption, withdrew after play started, bowing out on his final hole of the first round due to neck pain.

Normally that would mean the alternates would be out of luck all together. But this week is different.

While Duke did not earn an official spot into the field after Pavin’s WD, the 48-year-old was able to play a role in the tournament if he wished.

With the CareerBuilder offering a pro-am portion, there was also an amateur (Luis Lopez) competing on a team with Pavin. Duke was asked if he would fill in for Pavin for pro-am teams purposes.

Duke accepted.

The PGA Tour winner will not receive any official money for his participation. But Duke explained why he decided to help out, adding on that his luck with sponsor exemptions is not as he’s wished.

Filling in tomorrow for Corey Pavin that WD today @cbgolfchallenge I do things like this a lot to help events and asking for sponsors exemptions here but didn't get any help. — Ken Duke (@DukePGA) January 18, 2018

Duke is competing on past champion’s status this season and has so far failed to finish in the top 60 in any of his four PGA Tour starts in 2017-18. He noted on Twitter that his next Tour start will be the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am but that invites otherwise are scarce.

Will things turnaround? Maybe this wasn’t exactly the opportunity Duke was looking for, but it could be a start.