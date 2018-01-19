Odyssey O-Works Red, O-Works Black putter family expands

Club: Odyssey O-Works Red and Black putters

Price: $199 with Winn AVS midsize pistol grip; $219 with SuperStroke grip

Specs: Stainless steel heads with a 304 stainless steel and thermoplastic elastomer micro-hinge face insert

Available: Feb. 23

Goal

The O-Works Red and Black putters use a unique hinged face insert to reduce skidding and encourage forward roll.

The Scoop

Callaway will expand the number of putters in both the O-Works Red and O-Works Black lines, including more mallet and blade-style putters that feature the company’s unique microhinge face insert.

The first O-Works Red and Black putters were made available to the public last July. They blended proven shapes, trendy colors and a high-tech face insert.

The face insert features a co-molded piece of soft thermoplastic elastomer (TPE) on a 304 stainless steel plate covered with tiny hinges. The hinges were designed to grab the back of the ball and pull it upward, which should reduce skidding and make the ball roll sooner. The reduction in backspin and skidding, Odyssey said, contributes to the ball getting on the intended line faster and helps it hold that line.

Luke Williams, Callaway’s senior director of product strategy, said the original O-Works Red putters proved to be extremely popular among pros and amateurs alike.

“I’d say the hero of the initial launch was the 7S (a mid-size mallet with wing-like extensions in the heel and toe) because it is a mallet that has some toe hang (to accommodate an arced stroke),” Williams said. “We’re now extending the line with some really great shapes to fill it out.”

The new offerings include a 2-Ball and 2-Ball Fang, which is a variation on one of the most iconic Odyssey putters ever. It is face-balanced and ideally weighted for a golfer who makes a straight-back-straight-through putting stroke and who wants the benefit of a classic alignment aid.

The Jailbird Mini is a smaller-headed version of the high-MOI Jailbird with three alignment dots on the topline, and the Marksman is a standard-size mallet with an elongated white alignment line that runs from the topline to the back of the crown.

In all, there are now nine Odyssey O-Works Red putters and 12 O-Works Black putters, including the heel-toe weighted #1 and the #7, both of which are available in counterbalanced Tank versions in red or black.