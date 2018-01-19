Live blog: 2018 CareerBuilder Challenge, Round 2

The 2017-18 PGA Tour schedule continues this week at the CareerBuilder Challenge, based in La Quinta, Calif.

We will be tracking the action. Follow along below…

How to follow the action:

All times Eastern

TELEVISION: Golf Channel (Friday-Sunday, 4-7 p.m.)

Golf Channel (Friday-Sunday, 4-7 p.m.) PGA TOUR RADIO: Friday-Saturday, 1-7 p.m.; Sunday, 2-7 p.m.

Friday-Saturday, 1-7 p.m.; Sunday, 2-7 p.m. PGA TOUR LIVE: Friday, 11:30 a.m.-7 p.m.

Friday, 11:30 a.m.-7 p.m. ON GOLFWEEK: Tour Tracker | All coverage

Phil Mickelson with a wedge. Never a doubt. 👇 #QuickHits pic.twitter.com/S3dTwjXKRk — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 19, 2018

• • •

CareerBuilder Challenge Tracker

UPDATE NO. 1 (12:55 p.m. ET): We are underway here Friday at the CareerBuilder. Jon Rahm is yet to tee off, but he remains the leader. Austin Cook is one back at 9 under through two on the Stadium Course. Jason Kokrak and Andrew Landry are also 9 under and have yet to tee off Friday.

Phil Mickelson is 2 under through four at the Nicklaus Tournament Course and sits T-91.

Full early Friday top 10 leaderboard:

A Twitter List by GolfweekCasey https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js