The PGA Tour's new headquarters look amazing

The PGA Tour will have a new headquarters starting in 2020, and we’re guessing many employees can’t wait for the move.

Per Architectural Digest, the Tour will be moving into a brand new headquarters designed by Foster + Partners starting in 2020. And yeah, the upcoming HQ looks pretty cool.

Here are some renderings, all courtesy of Foster + Partners:

That looks like a pretty nice setup!

While the Tour may be moving headquarters, the new building will still be located in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

The new 187,000-square foot structure comes into play as the old HQ has become too small as the Tour expands.

“As we strive to reach an increasingly diverse, more global fanbase and position the PGA Tour for future success, we must be equipped to meet the ever-changing landscape in international business, media and technology,” said PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan, per Architectural Digest. “Moving forward with this beautiful new global home in Ponte Vedra Beach will allow for more creative, efficient collaboration among our staff and partners, and will set us on the right path toward achieving our goals as an organization.”

The upcoming headquarters features a clean, minimalist aesthetic, and there’s a surrounding natural lake. Floor-to-ceiling windows will spread across all three floors of the building and narrow pillars support an overlay that will allow employees to enjoy the outdoors even during bad weather.

All in all, it looks like a pretty special new home is coming.