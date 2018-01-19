Rory McIlroy delivers birthday cake to Tommy Fleetwood

How tight are European Tour players? So tight Rory McIlory remembered to buy Tommy Fleetwood a cake to help him celebrate his 27th birthday.

The pair played alongside Dustin Johnson in the second round of the $3 million Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship. It was already a pretty special birthday for the current World No. 1.

rory mcilroy just gave tommy fleetwood a birthday cake after their round #AbuDhabiChampionship pic.twitter.com/sEuy0rXQlN — mohamed suleman (@mmohamed_99) January 19, 2018

“It was nice to wake up with my son this morning,” said Fleetwood, who celebrated the birth of son Franklin with new wife Clare on Nov. 29 last year. “None of us have done that yet for our birthday, so that was very cool.”

Even nicer after the round when McIlroy presented Fleetwood with a chocolate birthday cake complete with three lit candles. The current European No. 1 was in the middle of a TV interview when McIlroy handed him the cake. Fleetwood thanked McIlroy and then blew the candles out.

“I’ve never been handed a birthday cake by Rory McIlroy before, that’s for sure. I might have to repay the favor. When’s his birthday?”

McIlroy turns 29 on Friday the fourth of May. Fleetwood should maybe start looking at cake recipes in case they’re both playing in the Wells Fargo Championship.

Thank you everybody for the happy birthday wishes! Very kind and I had a lovely day playing golf with a couple of future Hall of famers! Now going to spend the evening with my wife and baby Frankie. Very lucky and fortunate x 🍰 🎁 🎂 — Tommy Fleetwood (@TommyFleetwood1) January 19, 2018

