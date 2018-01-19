The Forecaddie: Mike Weir prepares for Web.com Tour

When The Forecaddie heard that Mike Weir was targeting a stint on the Web.com Tour this year, he just had to catch up with the 2003 Masters champion in La Quinta, Calif., where Weir is playing the CareerBuilder Challenge – a tournament he won in 2003 – on a sponsor exemption.

“I’m motivated to play, I want to play, and that’s a way to get back on the Tour,” Weir told The Man Out Front Thursday after a 2-over 74 around PGA West’s Nicklaus Tournament Course.

The Web.com Tour awards three spots per event to former or current PGA Tour members aged 48-49. Weir will turn 48 on May 12, and until then he’s hoping for a few more PGA Tour or Web.com Tour starts, most notably the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and the inaugural Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship in the Dominican Republic.

“I’d love to have three or four more starts before the Masters,” said Weir, who has played just one Web.com Tour event in his career: the 1993 Nike Monterrey Open, where he missed the cut.

“… I’m kind of behind the 8-ball starting (the Web.com Tour) in May. But at the same time, if I get off to a good start on there, I’ll concentrate on that most of the summer.”

TMOF is refreshed by Weir’s desire to still compete on the highest levels. His start at CareerBuilder was his first on Tour since last year’s RBC Canadian Open, where he missed the cut. He did play four times overseas in between: twice in Australia, once in Fiji and most recently in South Africa. He made two cuts during that span – he didn’t make a cut in 28 starts in 2015-16 – and tied for 15th at the Australian PGA. The performance in Australia was his best finish worldwide since a runner-up showing at the Byron Nelson in 2014.

The affable Canadian’s recent play, boosted by some added distance (Weir averaged just 257.6 yards off the tee last season in Tour events), proves to Weir that he can still do it. As for everyone else, Weir doesn’t care what they think.

“I don’t say anything to people who say I can’t do this anymore,” Weir said. “I don’t care. I love the game and I love to compete. They aren’t in my body and they don’t know how hard I work.”