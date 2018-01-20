Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship Round 4 TV info, tee times

The final round of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship will be televised stateside early Sunday morning on Golf Channel.

Sunday’s TV round coverage

TV: 3:30 a.m. to 8 a.m. — Golf Channel

Online: 3:30 a.m. to 8 a.m. — Golf Channel simulcast stream

Sunday Tee Times

Abu Dhabi is nine hours ahead of the eastern United States. The final group is off just before 4 a.m. ET, setting up a finish likely around 8:30 back in the states:

3:05 a.m. – Branden Grace, Dustin Johnson

3:14 a.m. – Paul Dunn, Dylan Frittelli

3:23 a.m. – Chris Paisley, Andrew “Beef” Johnston

3:32 a.m. – Thomas Detry, Tommy Fleetwood

3:41 a.m. – Matthey Fitzpatrick, Rory McIlroy

3:50 a.m. – Ross Fisher, Thomas Pieters

Complete tee times here.

