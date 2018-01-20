Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship Round 4 TV info, tee times

The final round of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship will be televised stateside early Sunday morning on Golf Channel.
Sunday’s TV round coverage
TV: 3:30 a.m. to 8 a.m. — Golf Channel
Online: 3:30 a.m. to 8 a.m. — Golf Channel simulcast stream
Sunday Tee Times
Abu Dhabi is nine hours ahead of the eastern United States. The final group is off just before 4 a.m. ET, setting up a finish likely around 8:30 back in the states:
3:05 a.m. – Branden Grace, Dustin Johnson
3:14 a.m. – Paul Dunn, Dylan Frittelli
3:23 a.m. – Chris Paisley, Andrew “Beef” Johnston
3:32 a.m. – Thomas Detry, Tommy Fleetwood
3:41 a.m. – Matthey Fitzpatrick, Rory McIlroy
3:50 a.m. – Ross Fisher, Thomas Pieters
