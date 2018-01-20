Golf Channel technicians to vote on new contract

The union that represents Golf Channel’s technicians will vote on a new contract early next week, according to a memo sent to members early Saturday.

Details on the new contract were not immediately available, but the employees were encouraged to approve it.

“Your bargaining committee, not unanimously, but by a strong majority, recommends you vote ‘yes’ on ratifying this contract,” Sandra England, director of broadcast for the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), wrote in a note to technicians.

England instructed the union members to suspend picketing. She said details on the new proposal would be distributed shortly. A vote on the contract is expected to happen over the next few days.

The strike began Jan. 14. The roughly 350 technicians – who include cameramen, audio, video, fiber, and playback capture – were unhappy with changes to their workweek, healthcare and other benefits. They also wanted to negotiate higher wages for audio and utility crafts workers and eliminate a two-tier wage system. It’s not yet clear how those issues were resolved in the pending contract.

Golf Channel might have been encouraged to reach an agreement prior to coverage of the Farmers Insurance Open Jan. 25-28, when Tiger Woods will return to the PGA Tour. CBS’ union, the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, had indicated it would support the Golf Channel technicians’ strike. That would have hindered early-round coverage of Woods’ return.