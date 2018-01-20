Grayson Murray sliding down 20-foot-deep bunker is a must-watch

There’s much ado annually during the CareerBuilder Challenge about the 20-foot-deep bunker on the par-5 16th at PGA West’s Stadium Course.

And with good reason.

If you’re still skeptical, here’s Grayson Murray sliding down the monstrous hazard to get to his ball.

We could put this on an endless loop.

Apparently we have Murray’s looper to thank for this, as the golfer was trepidatious about sliding at first.

“My caddie had told me just to slide down and I was like, ‘No way, dude,'” Murray told reporters after the round. “And then I didn’t want to walk around, so I just slid down, which was kind of fun.”

It sure looked like it. And it was even better karma that Murray ended up blasting from there to 3 feet for birdie – his second of four straight to close his opening-round 7-under 65.

As humorous as this was, when it comes to golfers sliding downhill during a tournament … Phil Mickelson is still the king.