PGA Tour CareerBuilder Challenge Round 3 TV info, tee times

By: Bill Speros | January 20, 2018 11:27 am

The CareerBuilder Challenge continues Saturday. Andrew Landry leads Jon Rahm by one shot and Jason Kokrak by two shots entering the third round of the PGA Tour’s CareerBuilder Challenge 2018 in La Quinta, Calif.

Among others in the field are Phil Mickelson, Patton Kizzire, Bubba Watson, Zach Johnson, John Daly, Ryan Armour and Jason Dufner.

How to Watch

The third round of the CareerBuilder Challenge takes place Saturday from California’s La Quinta Country Club. The Golf Channel telecast continues both Saturday and Sunday.

Round 3 coverage Saturday

TV: 4-7 p.m. — Golf Channel

Online: 3-7 p.m. — Golf Channel simulcast stream

Radio: 1-7 p.m. — PGA Tour Radio on Sirius-XM (Ch. 92/208 and streamed here)

Final round coverage Sunday

TV: 4 – 7 p.m. — Golf Channel

Online: 3-7 p.m. — Golf Channel simulcast stream

Radio: 1-7 p.m. — PGA Tour Radio on Sirius-XM (Ch. 92/208 and streamed here)

Saturday Tee Times

Notable Pairings – Stadium Course (All time Eastern)

1st tee

11:40 a.m. – Jason Dufner, Jimmy Walker

12:30 p.m. – Maverick McNealy, Charles Reiter

12:50 p.m. – Jon Rahm, Bubba Watson

1:20 p.m. – Zach Johnson, Phil Mickelson

10th tee

12:20 p.m. – Jason Kokrak, Cameron Tringale

1 p.m. – Andrew Landry, Lanto Griffin

1:30 p.m. – Conrad Shindler, Brandon Harkins

Notable Pairings – La Quinta CC

1st tee

11:40 a.m. – Austin Cook, Mac Hughes

10th tee

12:10 p.m. – Kevin Kisner, Adam Hadwin

12:50 p.m. – Patrick Reed, Brandt Snedeker

1:40 p.m. – John Daly, Mike Weir



Notable Pairings – Nicklaus Tournament Course

10th tee

1:20 p.m. – Nick Watney, Kevin Streelman

Complete tee times here