PGA Tour CareerBuilder Challenge Round 3 TV info, tee times

The CareerBuilder Challenge continues Saturday. Andrew Landry leads Jon Rahm by one shot and Jason Kokrak by two shots entering the third round of the PGA Tour’s CareerBuilder Challenge 2018 in La Quinta, Calif.
Among others in the field are Phil Mickelson, Patton Kizzire, Bubba Watson, Zach Johnson, John Daly, Ryan Armour and Jason Dufner.
How to Watch
The third round of the CareerBuilder Challenge takes place Saturday from California’s La Quinta Country Club. The Golf Channel telecast continues both Saturday and Sunday.
Round 3 coverage Saturday
TV: 4-7 p.m. — Golf Channel
Online: 3-7 p.m. — Golf Channel simulcast stream
Radio: 1-7 p.m. — PGA Tour Radio on Sirius-XM (Ch. 92/208 and streamed here)
Final round coverage Sunday
TV: 4 – 7 p.m. — Golf Channel
Online: 3-7 p.m. — Golf Channel simulcast stream
Radio: 1-7 p.m. — PGA Tour Radio on Sirius-XM (Ch. 92/208 and streamed here)
Saturday Tee Times
Notable Pairings – Stadium Course (All time Eastern)
1st tee
11:40 a.m. – Jason Dufner, Jimmy Walker
12:30 p.m. – Maverick McNealy, Charles Reiter
12:50 p.m. – Jon Rahm, Bubba Watson
1:20 p.m. – Zach Johnson, Phil Mickelson
10th tee
12:20 p.m. – Jason Kokrak, Cameron Tringale
1 p.m. – Andrew Landry, Lanto Griffin
1:30 p.m. – Conrad Shindler, Brandon Harkins
Notable Pairings – La Quinta CC
1st tee
11:40 a.m. – Austin Cook, Mac Hughes
10th tee
12:10 p.m. – Kevin Kisner, Adam Hadwin
12:50 p.m. – Patrick Reed, Brandt Snedeker
1:40 p.m. – John Daly, Mike Weir
Notable Pairings – Nicklaus Tournament Course
10th tee
1:20 p.m. – Nick Watney, Kevin Streelman
Comments