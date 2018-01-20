Tee times, TV info: 2018 CareerBuilder Challenge, final round

Here are the tee times and pairings for the final round of the 2018 CareerBuilder Challenge in La Quinta, Calif. (Note: All times adjusted to Eastern.):
• • •
TV INFO
- TV: 4-7 p.m., Golf Channel
- Online: 3-7 p.m., Golf Channel simulcast stream
- Radio: 2-7 p.m., PGA Tour Radio on Sirius-XM (Ch. 92/208 and streamed here)
• • •
TEE TIMES
SUNDAY
PGA West (Stadium)
OFF NO. 1 TEE
- 11:35 a.m.: Richy Werenski, Rob Oppenheim, Brendan Steele
- 11:45 a.m.: Aaron Wise, Lucas Glover, Harris English
- 11:55 a.m.: Brian Gay, Ben Crane, Corey Conners
- 12:05 p.m.: Kevin Streelman, Peter Uihlein, Patton Kizzire
- 12:15 p.m.: Rory Sabbatini, Zach Johnson, Nick Watney
- 12:25 p.m.: Hudson Swafford, Trey Mullinax, Russell Knox
- 12:35 p.m.: Ricky Barnes, Andrew Putnam, Hunter Mahan
- 12:45 p.m.: Ryan Palmer, Brian Harman, Tyrone Van Aswegen
- 12:55 p.m.: Kevin Chappell, Stewart Cink, Charles Howell III
- 1:05 p.m.: John Huh, Kevin Kisner, Michael Kim
- 1:15 p.m.: Seamus Power, Jhonattan Vegas, Bronson Burgoon
- 1:25 p.m.: Grayson Murray, Brandon Harkins, Jason Kokrak
- 1:35 p.m.: Scott Piercy, Jon Rahm, Adam Hadwin
- 1:45 p.m.: Austin Cook, Andrew Landry, Martin Piller
• • •
OFF NO. 10 TEE
- 11:35 a.m.: Billy Hurley III, Bud Cauley, Sung Kang
- 11:45 a.m.: Beau Hossler, James Hahn, Sam Saunders
- 11:55 a.m.: Brett Stegmaier, Nate Lashley, Talor Gooch
- 12:05 p.m.: Alex Cejka, Webb Simpson, John Peterson
- 12:15 p.m.: Tom Whitney, Kevin Na, Matt Every
- 12:25 p.m.: Abraham Ancer, Chesson Hadley, Chez Reavie
- 12:35 p.m.: David Lingmerth, Derek Fathauer, Sean O’Hair
- 12:45 p.m.: Ben Martin, Smylie Kaufman, Scott Brown
- 12:55 p.m.: Jason Dufner, Keith Mitchell
- 1:05 p.m.: Ben Silverman, Robert Garrigus
- 1:15 p.m.: Brice Garnett, Nick Taylor
- 1:25 p.m.: Tom Hoge, Chris Stroud
- 1:35 p.m.: Tom Lovelady, Wesley Bryan
- 1:45 p.m.: Sam Ryder
Comments