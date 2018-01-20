Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Tee times, TV info: 2018 CareerBuilder Challenge, final round

Tee times, TV info: 2018 CareerBuilder Challenge, final round

Tee times, TV info: 2018 CareerBuilder Challenge, final round

Here are the tee times and pairings for the final round of the 2018 CareerBuilder Challenge in La Quinta, Calif. (Note: All times adjusted to Eastern.):

• • •

TV INFO

• • •

TEE TIMES

SUNDAY

PGA West (Stadium)

OFF NO. 1 TEE

  • 11:35 a.m.: Richy Werenski, Rob Oppenheim, Brendan Steele
  • 11:45 a.m.: Aaron Wise, Lucas Glover, Harris English
  • 11:55 a.m.: Brian Gay, Ben Crane, Corey Conners
  • 12:05 p.m.: Kevin Streelman, Peter Uihlein, Patton Kizzire
  • 12:15 p.m.: Rory Sabbatini, Zach Johnson, Nick Watney
  • 12:25 p.m.: Hudson Swafford, Trey Mullinax, Russell Knox
  • 12:35 p.m.: Ricky Barnes, Andrew Putnam, Hunter Mahan
  • 12:45 p.m.: Ryan Palmer, Brian Harman, Tyrone Van Aswegen
  • 12:55 p.m.: Kevin Chappell, Stewart Cink, Charles Howell III
  • 1:05 p.m.: John Huh, Kevin Kisner, Michael Kim
  • 1:15 p.m.: Seamus Power, Jhonattan Vegas, Bronson Burgoon
  • 1:25 p.m.: Grayson Murray, Brandon Harkins, Jason Kokrak
  • 1:35 p.m.: Scott Piercy, Jon Rahm, Adam Hadwin
  • 1:45 p.m.: Austin Cook, Andrew Landry, Martin Piller

• • •

OFF NO. 10 TEE

  • 11:35 a.m.: Billy Hurley III, Bud Cauley, Sung Kang
  • 11:45 a.m.: Beau Hossler, James Hahn, Sam Saunders
  • 11:55 a.m.: Brett Stegmaier, Nate Lashley, Talor Gooch
  • 12:05 p.m.: Alex Cejka, Webb Simpson, John Peterson
  • 12:15 p.m.: Tom Whitney, Kevin Na, Matt Every
  • 12:25 p.m.: Abraham Ancer, Chesson Hadley, Chez Reavie
  • 12:35 p.m.: David Lingmerth, Derek Fathauer, Sean O’Hair
  • 12:45 p.m.: Ben Martin, Smylie Kaufman, Scott Brown
  • 12:55 p.m.: Jason Dufner, Keith Mitchell
  • 1:05 p.m.: Ben Silverman, Robert Garrigus
  • 1:15 p.m.: Brice Garnett, Nick Taylor
  • 1:25 p.m.: Tom Hoge, Chris Stroud
  • 1:35 p.m.: Tom Lovelady, Wesley Bryan
  • 1:45 p.m.: Sam Ryder

