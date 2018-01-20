The Forecaddie: Tony Romo arrival in CBS golf booth can't come soon enough

The Forecaddie has heard rumblings that Tony Romo will work a CBS golf event later this year, presumably in one of the Dallas events where the former Cowboy quarterback turned crazy sharp television analyst was introduced by CBS last year.

The Man Out Front does not want to wait that long.

To suggest Romo’s inaugural season as CBS’ lead NFL voice was a colossal success is hardly breaking news. The ex-Cowboy quarterback and scratch golfer is constantly ahead of the action, eerily predicting play calls. And with all due respect to his broadcast partner, Romo has invigorated Jim Nantz’s calls. Even the longtime voice of CBS senses this.

“This partnership, I’m having so much fun with and we’re just getting started,” Nantz told Richard Deitsch on the SI Media Podcast where most of the 90-minute discussion centers around Nantz and Romo’s love of golf.

Nantz explains in the podcast how Romo is “a golf broadcasting nerd” who can recount famous Masters calls and other great moments in sports television.

“He really has enough history and appreciation for the history of the medium,” Nantz said. “It’s not just golf commentators and golf broadcasts.”

While TMOF is confident Romo can follow in the footsteps of football greats such as John Brodie and Bob Trump who both announced golf successfully, he does not want to wait until May. It’s time for CBS to give Romo reps as part of their golf announce team. Now.

Of course that is assuming Romo is willing to travel more instead of grinding on his +0.3 handicap — a big if after a long NFL season — but after listening to Nantz describe his sidekick’s passion for the Royal and Ancient, we are pretty confident the retired quarterback wants a shot.

So after recharging next week and playing the AT&T National Pro-Am, the Forecaddie would love to see Romo work the Genesis Open and its all-star field. After that he wouldn’t have a shot until April’s Hilton Head stop. Come on CBS Sports head Sean McManus, we hear you called Nantz-Romo a “generational partnership” recently.

Let’s keep the band together for us golf fans.