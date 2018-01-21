Driven Moriya Jutanugarn among those seeking first LPGA win in 2018

Instructor Gary Gilchrist was in the midst of a conversation about what it takes to become No. 1 when he looked up, shifted gears and nodded toward Moriya Jutanugarn. In 2017, Gilchrist coached three different players who held the top spot – current No. 1 Shanshan Feng, Lydia Ko and Moriya’s younger sister, Ariya. But at this particular moment in Naples, Fla., it was Moriya who caught his eye.

“This girl here has become like a whole different person and player,” he said. “But if you go back and watch, her consistency and discipline to stick to the plan and process has not wavered.”

It’s difficult for a player like Moriya to step outside the shadow of her long-hitting sister. Ariya, a specimen of power and finesse, boasts a head-turning game that has garnered seven LPGA titles in two years.

Moriya, who at age 23 is one year and four months older than Ariya, understands the natural tendency to compare the two sisters, even though little is the same.

“Ariya and Moriya are different people,” she said. “Totally different personalities, different styles.”

Moriya enters the 2018 LPGA season No. 22 in the Rolex Rankings, up 63 spots from this time one year ago. She posted six top-5 finishes in 2017, including a strong run at the Evian Championship. Moriya led the tour in birdies with 428 and ranked fifth in putting. Her scoring average of 69.75 was 0.91 strokes lower than her sister’s.

It’s time for Moriya to win

The only thing left for Moriya to do is win.

“You never know when it’s going to happen,” she said.

The self-described perfectionist made such an all-round improvement to her game last season that she distinguished herself as the best player not to have won on the LPGA, a description that might carry more weight than usual given all that her sister has accomplished. While Moriya enjoyed a more consistent season in 2017, Ariya won twice.

After spending the offseason in Thailand, the Jutanugarn sisters headed first to the desert to work with Vision54 coaches Pia Nilsson and Lynn Marriott in Arizona.

“More than anything,” said Moriya, “what’s very important for me this year is – what inspires me to play golf?”

With a natural tendency to stress and overthink, Moriya focuses on setting daily goals. Four times she finished inside the top three last year, which means there’s experience on which to draw when she gets back into contention. It’s important, Moriya said, to have an awareness of what she’s thinking and what’s happening to her body.

“I think people know how to fix it,” she said, “but to catch yourself in tension or in worry, that’s more important.”

The Jutanugarn sisters will compete in the first four tournaments of the LPGA season, all overseas. They begin at this week’s Pure Silk-Bahamas LPGA Classic at Atlantis Resort’s Ocean Club.

“I feel that I can never prepare enough,” said Moriya, a statement her sister would never utter. Gilchrist noted that the pair don’t play as many practice rounds together at tournaments.

“They’re becoming their own people,” he said.

A path to the winner’s circle.

With their own path to the winner’s circle.

Also on the list of too talented not to win:

Angel Yin: Finished 2017 with a victory in Dubai on the Ladies European Tour. Long-bomber notched five top-10s in her rookie season on the LPGA.

Nelly Korda: An oh-so-close Solheim Cup pick, the 19-year-old has a built-in barometer on what it takes thanks to older sister Jessica. Shot 63 in first event as a rookie.

Jodi Ewart Shadoff: Share of second at the Women’s British last year and Lorena Ochoa’s event the year prior. Trending upward as she enters seventh full year on tour.

Karine Icher: This 38-year-old mom has earned over $5 million on the LPGA with 45 career top-10s. A winner of five LET titles, the Frenchwoman is long overdue.

*Note: Gerina Piller is not on the list as she is pregnant with her first child and taking the year off. Gwk