European Tour power rankings - Jan. 22, 2018

Here are the Golfweek European Tour Top 10 Power Rankings for the week of Jan. 22, 2018:

10. Paul Casey

Celebrated European comeback after three-year exile with T-9 in Abu Dhabi.

9. Thomas Pieters

Contended in Abu Dhabi before finishing fifth.

8. Ross Fisher

Due a win after second in Abu Dhabi, his third since October.

7. Henrik Stenson

Finished with 65 on tough final day in Abu Dhabi.

6. Matthew Fitzpatrick

Third in Abu Dhabi validated winter practice in Florida.

5. Justin Rose

Good final two days in Abu Dhabi but never really showed his best.

4. Sergio Garcia

Singapore Open win shows he’s ready for defense of this week’s Dubai Desert Classic.

3. Rory McIlroy

Showed no sign of rust with third place in Abu Dhabi after three-month break.

2. Jon Rahm

Wins CareerBuilder Challenge over Andrew Landry on fourth playoff hole.

1. Tommy Fleetwood

Outstanding Abu Dhabi win proves he’s ready to kick on from stellar 2017.

– Alistair Tait