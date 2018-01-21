Digital Edition
Golfweek Digital Magazine - Jan. 22, 2018 Tiger Woods

> FORECADDIE | THE MAN OUT FRONT

Brandt Snedeker returns from injury

TMOF: The Forecaddie: Brandt Snedeker’s fresh start

> BY THE NUMBERS

PEBBLE BEACH, UNITED STATES: Tiger Woods kisses his trophy after winning the US Open at Pebble Beach, California 18 June 2000. Woods won with a score of 12-under-par. (ELECTRONIC IMAGE) AFP PHOTO/GEORGE FREY (Photo credit should read GEORGE FREY/AFP/Getty Images)

Tiger Woods’ dominant 2000 season remain one for the books (Dusek)

> AROUND THE TOURS

Tommy Fleetwood of England poses with the winner's trophy while celebrating his victory at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship, at the Abu Dhabi Golf Club on January 21, 2018.

PGA: Jon Rahm captures CareerBuilder Challenge in playoff (Romine)

LPGA: Driven Moriya Jutanugarn among those seeking first LPGA win in 2018 (Nichols)

EUROPEAN: Brilliant back nine gives Tommy Fleetwood (above) repeat victory at Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship (Tait)

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS: Jerry Kelly capitalizes late to claim Mitsubishi Electric Championship (Casey)

> AMATEUR

LA QUINTA, CA - JANUARY 20: Amateur Charlie Reiter reacts to his shot from the sixth tee during the third round of the CareerBuilder Challenge at the TPC Stadium Course at PGA West on January 20, 2018 in La Quinta, California. (Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images)

Charlie Reiter, 18, shows off launching ability in Tour debut (Romine)

> GOLF LIFE

greenvalleycc-1tfwy-10-tfwy-aerial-130727-74.jpg

Architect Jan Bel Jan gains fans with short, sweet Scoring Tees concept (Kaufmann)

> POWER RANKINGS

PGA Tour

Dustin Johnson

20. Tony Finau

19. Tommy Fleetwood

18. Patton Kizzire

17. Henrik Stenson

16. Rafa Cabrera-Bello

LPGA

Aug 28, 2016; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Ariya Jutanugarn of Thailand walks off the 13th tee box during the final round of the Canadian Pacific Women's Open at Priddis Greens Golf and Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports

10: Stacy Lewis

9. Cristie Kerr

Sergio Garcia of Spain smiles as he waves to the crowd after his victory in the Singapore Open golf tournament at the Serapong golf course in Singapore on January 21, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / ROSLAN RAHMAN (Photo credit should read ROSLAN RAHMAN/AFP/Getty Images)

European Tour

10. Branden Grace

9. Francesco Molinari

> SCOREBOARD

Full results and rankings from tours around the world

> PGA PERSPECTIVE

LA QUINTA, CA - JANUARY 20: Phil Mickelson plays his shot from the third tee during the third round of the CareerBuilder Challenge at the TPC Stadium Course at PGA West on January 20, 2018 in La Quinta, California. (Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images)

The key to Phil Mickelson keeping Ryder Cup streak alive? Drive it better (Romine)

> EURO PERSPECTIVE

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 21: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland plays his second shot from a bunker on the 13th hole during the final round of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship at Abu Dhabi Golf Club on January 21, 2018 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

Rory McIlroy looks fit, shows fight in Abu Dhabi return (Tait)

> MEDIA

HONOLULU, HI - JANUARY 14: Golf Channel commentator Jerry Foltz operates a camera after International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) members walked off the course due to a labor dispute during the final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 14, 2018 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Stan Badz/PGA TOUR)

TV column: Strike hinders CareerBuilder telecasts (Kaufmann)

> THE 19TH HOLE

NASSAU, BAHAMAS - DECEMBER 03: Tiger Woods watches the trophy presentation during the final round of the Hero World Challenge at Albany course on December 3, 2017 in Nassau, Bahamas. (Photo by Ryan Young/PGA TOUR)

Expectations for Tiger Woods’ latest comeback – He’ll win (Lynch)

> THIS WEEK’S SCHEDULE

PGA Tour gets a dose of Tiger at Torrey Pines

(Image credits: Cover: Sam Greenwood/Getty Images; The Forecaddie: Streeter Lecka/Getty Images; By The Numbers: George Frey/AFP/Getty Images; Around The Tours: Karim Shabib/AFP/Getty Images; Colleges: Jeff Gross/Getty Images; The Golf Life: Green Valley Golf Course; Power Rankings: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports (Johnson); Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports (Jutanugarn); Roslan Rahman/AFP/Getty Images (Garcia); Media:Stan Badz/PGA Tour; PGA Perspective: Jeff Gross/Getty Images; Euro Perspective: Matthew Lewis/Getty Images; The 19th Hole: Ryan Young/PGA Tour; Above: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports)

> LAST WEEK’S EDITION

HONOLULU, HI - JANUARY 14: Patton Kizzire of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the final round of the Sony Open In Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 14, 2018 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

(Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

TWICE AS NICE

