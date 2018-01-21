Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

Happy 78th birthday, Jack Nicklaus!

ORLANDO, FL - DECEMBER 16: Jack Nicklaus waves to the crowd on the 18th green after the third round of the PNC Father/Son Challenge at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club on December 16, 2017 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Manuela Davies/Getty Images) Manuela Davies/Getty Images

Happy 78th birthday, Jack Nicklaus!

PGA Tour

Happy 78th birthday, Jack Nicklaus!

Jack Nicklaus and Arnold Palmer remain two of sports' most dominant figures of the 20th century. (AP)

Jack Nicklaus and Arnold Palmer remain two of sports’ most dominant figures of the 20th century. (AP)

Today, the Golden Bear celebrates his 78th birthday.

Here’s a very brief look at Jack Nicklaus’ career in photos.

He was born on this day in 1940 in Upper Arlington, Ohio.

Make a wish, Jack, and have big piece of cake on us!

Nicklaus' win at Augusta in 1986 is considered one of the top moments in golf history. (GETTY IMAGES)

Nicklaus’ win at Augusta in 1986 is considered one of the top moments in golf history. (GETTY IMAGES)

Jack Nicklaus was on top of his game in 1966. (GOLFWEEK FILE)

Jack Nicklaus was on top of his game in 1966. (GOLFWEEK FILE)

Jack Nicklaus tosses out the first pitch before New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox game at Fenway Park on July 25, 2008. (GETTY IMAGES)

Jack Nicklaus tosses out the first pitch before New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox game at Fenway Park on July 25, 2008. (GETTY IMAGES)

Jack Nicklaus is seen during U.S. Open action at the Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, N.Y., June 1989. (AP)

Jack Nicklaus is seen during U.S. Open action at the Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, N.Y., June 1989. (AP)

American golfer Jack Nicklaus hits from the deep rough in the third round of the British Open Championship at Muirfield, Edinburgh, Scotland, on July 8, 1966. (GOLFWEEK FILE)

American golfer Jack Nicklaus hits from the deep rough in the third round of the British Open Championship at Muirfield, Edinburgh, Scotland, on July 8, 1966. (GOLFWEEK FILE)

Jack Nicklaus is a die-hard and devoted graduate of The Ohio State University. (AP)

Jack Nicklaus is a die-hard and devoted graduate of The Ohio State University. (AP)

Gary Player, left, defending Masters champion, puts the green jacket on Jack Nicklaus, April 13, 1975, at Augusta National golf club. (GETTY IMAGES)

Gary Player, left, defending Masters champion, puts the green jacket on Jack Nicklaus, April 13, 1975, at Augusta National golf club. (GETTY IMAGES)

Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods at the 2010 Masters. Tiger continues to chase Nicklaus' record of 18 major tournaments. He is stuck at 14. (GOLFWEEK FILE)

Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods at the 2010 Masters. Tiger continues to chase Nicklaus’ record of 18 major tournaments. He is stuck at 14. (GOLFWEEK FILE)

Arnold Palmer, left, 1964 Masters champion helps winner Jack Nicklaus into the traditional green jacket after Nicklaus' nine-stroke victory at Augusta National Golf Club, April 11, 1965. (GETTY IMAGES)

Arnold Palmer, left, 1964 Masters champion helps winner Jack Nicklaus into the traditional green jacket after Nicklaus’ nine-stroke victory at Augusta National in 1965. (GETTY IMAGES)

Jack Nicklaus and Donald Trump at the unveiling of the Jack Nicklaus Villa in 2015 at Trump National Doral

Jack Nicklaus and President Trump at the unveiling of the Jack Nicklaus Villa in 2015 at Trump National Doral. (GOLFWEEK FILE)

Jack Nicklaus, at 19 the youngest player in the British Amateur Golf Championship, blasts out of trap on 19th hole of his match round against Irishman Noel Fogarty in Sandwich, England, May 27, 1959. The ball landed an inch from the cup and the Ohio State student holed out in par four to win the extra hole and the match. At the time, Nicklaus was one of three U.S. Walker Cup 'Whiz Kids' who carried American hopes into fifth round of the tournament over the Royal St. George Course. (AP)

Jack Nicklaus, at 19 the youngest player in the British Amateur Golf Championship, blasts out of trap on 19th hole of his match round in May of 1959. At the time, Nicklaus was one of three U.S. Walker Cup ‘Whiz Kids’ played for the U.S. on the Royal St. George Course. (AP)

Jack Nicklaus holds the trophy emblematic of his victory in the U.S. Open golf tournament at Pebble Beach, Calif., June 18, 1972, where he won the second leg of his goal of capturing professional golf's grand slam.

Jack Nicklaus holds the trophy emblematic of his victory in the 1972 U.S. Open golf tournament at Pebble Beach, Calif. (AP)

Jack Nicklaus hits from the rough at the 10th hole in the second round of the British Open Golf Championship at Muirfield Edinburgh, Scotland, on July 7, 1966. (AP)

Jack Nicklaus hits from the rough at the 10th hole in the second round of the 1966 Open Golf Championship at Muirfield Edinburgh, Scotland. (AP)

Jack Nicklaus holds his trophies after winning the U.S. Open golf Championship at the Oakmont, Pa. country club, in this June 17, 1962 photo. (AP)

Jack Nicklaus holds his trophies after winning the 1962 U.S. Open golf Championship at the Oakmont, Pa. country club. (AP)

Jack Nicklaus poses with the 1980 PGA Championship trophy at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, N.Y. (AP)

Jack Nicklaus poses with the 1980 PGA Championship trophy at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, N.Y. (AP)

 

, , PGA Tour

More Golfweek

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home