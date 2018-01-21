Happy 78th birthday, Jack Nicklaus!

Today, the Golden Bear celebrates his 78th birthday.
Here’s a very brief look at Jack Nicklaus’ career in photos.
He was born on this day in 1940 in Upper Arlington, Ohio.
Make a wish, Jack, and have big piece of cake on us!
Today, the Golden Bear celebrates his 78th birthday.
Here’s a very brief look at Jack Nicklaus’ career in photos.
He was born on this day in 1940 in Upper Arlington, Ohio.
Make a wish, Jack, and have big piece of cake on us!
Sergio Garcia began his competitive 2018 picking up on the successes of 2017, winning the SMBC Singapore Open at Sentosa Golf Club by five (…)
ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates – Rory McIlroy is ahead of schedule after his three-month sabbatical. Look out world of golf. The former (…)
The Forecaddie once travelled through Europe on a gap year. The way things are going, such a trip will soon qualify for European Tour (…)
ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates – If you thought Tommy Fleetwood was a one-season wonder, think again. The Englishman proved that (…)
LA QUINTA, Calif. – When Andrew Landry was a senior at the University of Arkansas, a Class of 2009 recruit from Jonesboro, Ark., (…)
Here are the tee times and pairings for the final round of the 2018 CareerBuilder Challenge in La Quinta, Calif. (Note: All times adjusted (…)
It was not the 2017 that Andrew “Beef” Johnston was looking for. Following a breakout 2016 that included his first (…)
A year later and in his home country, Toto Gana does not seem set to give up his crown. The Chilean fired a 3-under 68 on Saturday at (…)
The Forecaddie has heard rumblings that Tony Romo will work a CBS golf event later this year, presumably in one of the Dallas events where (…)
There’s much ado annually during the CareerBuilder Challenge about the 20-foot-deep bunker on the par-5 16th at PGA West’s (…)
Comments