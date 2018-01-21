What Jon Rahm said after winning CareerBuilder Challenge

Jon Rahm prevailed in a four-hole playoff Sunday to win the CareerBuilder Challenge. Here are his best quotes from the victory:

On his thoughts regarding the win:

“It’s an incredible feeling. I had a good feeling going into today and to play the way I did and give myself a chance … Hard to explain what this means right now.”

On what it means to move to No. 2 in the world after this victory:

“It’s hard to believe to be honest that I’m passing Jordan Spieth, that’s a three-time major champion. I mean, I only have two wins and he’s got 10-plus, right? I’ve said it many times, I never thought I was going to be at this point in my life right now.”