Jon Rahm wins CareerBuilder Challenge in 4-hole playoff

Here is a recap of the final round of the CareerBuilder Challenge in La Quinta, Calif.

WINNER: Jon Rahm now has four huge victories under his belt at just 23 years old. And it was certainly a hard-fought effort.

With the one-year anniversary of his maiden PGA Tour win at the Farmers Insurance Open approaching, Rahm fired a bogey-free Sunday 5-under 67 at PGA West’s TPC Stadium Course to move up three spots on the leaderboard.

But his 22-under total alone was not enough. Andrew Landry made an 11-foot birdie putt at the final hole of regulation to force a playoff. Rahm came right back at the first playoff hole, at No. 18, and had a birdie putt inside 10 feet for the win. But he missed.

Landry then had a putt inside 10 feet for birdie to win on the second playoff hole (No. 18) and missed as well.

On the third playoff hole (No. 10), Rahm had a 20-footer for birdie for the win but couldn’t get it to drop. Back to No. 18 for the fourth playoff hole, Rahm drained an 11-footer for birdie to put the pressure on Landry, who couldn’t get his birdie putt to drop. That meant Rahm had won.

The legend of Rahm keeps growing. The Spaniard opened the week in 10-under 62 for the early lead and never had a round worse than 70. Roughly a year after having no victories, he now has four. After last year’s Farmers triumph, Rahm captured the Irish Open and the DP World Tour Championship, Dubai on the European Tour.

He continues a hot recent run, which included that Dubai win and a runner-up at Kapalua, with this fourth win. He will move to No. 2 in the Official World Golf Ranking on Monday.

JUST MISSED: Landry began the day one off the lead and he just missed out on his first PGA Tour win. He shot a 4-under 68, but he fell short in that playoff.

The 30-year-old was a surprise contender at the 2016 U.S. Open in his rookie PGA Tour season. Aside from that, it was a rough campaign that saw him place 178th in the FedEx Cup standings. But he rebounded with a victory and three other top threes in a 2017 Web.com Tour campaign that saw him finish fourth on the money list and earn back his PGA Tour card.

After this showing, Landry should have little trouble retaining his card for 2018-19.

SHOT OF THE DAY: Here’s the eventually clinching putt from Rahm.

Curl it in!@JonRahmPGA buries the birdie to take home the @CBGolfChallenge 🏆 on the fourth sudden-death playoff hole. pic.twitter.com/UrGDaiTdmF — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 22, 2018

QUOTABLE: “It’s an incredible feeling.” – Rahm, on the win

SHORT SHOTS: John Huh closes in 66 to post at 20 under. … A year after Adam Hadwin shoots 59 at this tournament, he has another high finish. He also finishes at 20 under for a tie for third. … Austin Cook, the 54-hole leader, struggles to a 75 to drop to a tie for 14th at 16 under. … Bud Cauley closes in 66 to jump 28 spots to a tie for 14th. … Patton Kizzire, last week’s winner at the Sony Open, finishes T-42 at 11 under.

