LPGA power rankings - Jan. 22, 2018

Here are the Golfweek LPGA Top 10 Power Rankings for the week of Jan. 22, 2018:
10. Stacy Lewis
Finished in the top three in three of her last four starts at Atlantis Resort’s Ocean Club.
9. Cristie Kerr
No Bahamas for Kerr, who’s in Scottsdale prepping for her 22nd season.
8. Anna Nordqvist
After bout with mono, spent three weeks of offseason battling a virus.
7. Brooke Henderson
Canadian spent most of the winter in Naples, Fla., keeping sharp.
6. In-Kyung Kim
Another veteran making her long-awaited Bahamas debut this week.
5. So Yeon Ryu
Back practicing and reports that her shoulder is pain-free.
4. Ariya Jutanugarn
Busy offseason included sponsor trips to South Korea and Vietnam and a short family vacation in Phuket.
3. Sung Hyun Park
Will skip the season-opener for a second consecutive year.
2. Lexi Thompson
Lost in a playoff to Brittany Lincicome at the Pure Silk in ’17. So much has happened since then.
1. Shanshan Feng
Will begin 2018 season in the Bahamas, the first January start of her LPGA career.
