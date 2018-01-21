LPGA power rankings - Jan. 22, 2018

Here are the Golfweek LPGA Top 10 Power Rankings for the week of Jan. 22, 2018:

10. Stacy Lewis

Finished in the top three in three of her last four starts at Atlantis Resort’s Ocean Club.

9. Cristie Kerr

No Bahamas for Kerr, who’s in Scottsdale prepping for her 22nd season.

8. Anna Nordqvist

After bout with mono, spent three weeks of offseason battling a virus.

7. Brooke Henderson

Canadian spent most of the winter in Naples, Fla., keeping sharp.

6. In-Kyung Kim

Another veteran making her long-awaited Bahamas debut this week.

5. So Yeon Ryu

Back practicing and reports that her shoulder is pain-free.

4. Ariya Jutanugarn

Busy offseason included sponsor trips to South Korea and Vietnam and a short family vacation in Phuket.

3. Sung Hyun Park

Will skip the season-opener for a second consecutive year.

2. Lexi Thompson

Lost in a playoff to Brittany Lincicome at the Pure Silk in ’17. So much has happened since then.

1. Shanshan Feng

Will begin 2018 season in the Bahamas, the first January start of her LPGA career.