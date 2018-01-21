PGA Tour power rankings – Jan. 22, 2018

Here are the Golfweek PGA Tour power rankings for Jan. 22, 2018:

20. Tony Finau

Took a week off and will return at Torrey Pines, where he was T-4 last year. Three top-16s this season.

19. Tommy Fleetwood

We’ll give him a spot on this list after his win in Abu Dhabi, as Fleetwood plans to play more on the PGA Tour this year.

18. Patton Kizzire

Just never could get it going at CareerBuilder, where he tied for 42nd. Only player to win more than once on PGA Tour this season.

17. Henrik Stenson

Continues to gain momentum with T-8 in Abu Dhabi. T-2 in only Tour start this season, at WGC-HSBC Champions.

16. Rafa Cabrera-Bello

T-40 in Abu Dhabi, but does own three top-11s on Tour this season.

15. Patrick Cantlay

Returns to action at the Farmers. T-15 or better in three PGA Tour starts this season, including a win in Las Vegas.

14. Sergio Garcia

Began his year in Singapore and won. Still has yet to play on PGA Tour this season.

13. Paul Casey

His T-9 in Abu Dhabi was his eighth top-10 in his last 14 worldwide starts. Will play more in Europe this season, but still a threat to contend in U.S.

12. Marc Leishman

Had three worldwide top-7s in four events before T-47 at Sony. In the field at Torrey.

11. Rory McIlroy

One more week on the European Tour (Dubai) before he embarks on busy pre-Masters schedule on PGA Tour. Finished T-3 in Abu Dhabi.

10. Brian Harman

Closed with a 71 at CareerBuilder to finish T-20 and end his run of five consecutive top-8s to begin the season.

9. Jason Day

T-11 in both PGA Tour starts this season, and fifth at the Aussie Open. Looking for his first win since the 2016 Players at Torrey Pines.

8. Pat Perez

A win and two other top-5s this season on Tour, and gets a track that he loves this week in Torrey Pines.

7. Hideki Matsuyama

Starting to catch fire with four top-5s in last five starts. T-33 last year at Torrey.

6. Justin Thomas

Solid this season with no finishes worse than T-22 in four starts. That’s the kind of consistency he wants to show this season.

5. Rickie Fowler

Will arrive at Torrey having finished in the top 4 in four of last five starts. Won exhibition in Bahamas.

4. Jordan Spieth

Will enter next start at the Farmers having finished T-4, second in first two Tour starts of new season.

3. Justin Rose

Spent off week debuting new Under Armour shoes in Las Vegas. Had posted seven top-9 finishes in a row before T-18 at Sony.

2. Jon Rahm

Follows victory in Dubai to close last European Tour season and runner-up in Kapalua with playoff victory at CareerBuilder. Defending champ at Farmers.

1. Dustin Johnson

After dominating in Kapalua, Johnson was good but not great in Abu Dhabi, where he tied for ninth. Still the best player in the world.

