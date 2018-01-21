Sergio Garcia begins 2018 with decisive victory in Singapore Open

Sergio Garcia began his competitive 2018 picking up on the successes of 2017, winning the SMBC Singapore Open at Sentosa Golf Club by five shots.

Garcia, the defending Masters champion, played 27 holes without dropping a shot Sunday and pulled clear of the field to finish on 14-under 270.

It was Garcia’s first competitive event since he joined Callaway.

After weather delay hampered the first three days of the event, the players returned to the course early Sunday to complete their third rounds.

Garcia stood at seven under after nine holes of his third round, two shots behind Thai joint-leaders Chapchai Nirat and Danthai Boonma.

I’ll stay up until 2 am any time to watch my hubby win!!! Congrats, @TheSergioGarcia! Love you so much! @SingOpenGolf — Angela Garcia (@TheAngelaAkins) January 21, 2018

As the weather improved, so did Garcia. The world No. 10 started out with back-to-back birdies on the 10th and 11th.

He added further birdies at the two par-threes – 14 and 17 – to post a five-under 66, which put him one stroke ahead of Nirat (68) and Boonma (65) on 11 under going into the final round.

Garcia, 38, had struggled a little with his putter on Saturday but those issues were now firmly behind him as he took a firm grip on the tournament by kicking off his fourth round with a birdie.

Back-to-back birdies at the seventh and eighth, following a superb approach and monster putt, then put daylight between the Spaniard and the field and he was able to coast to his 33rd professional victory with 10 straight pars from the ninth for a three-under 68.

“I played nicely but it wasn’t easy,” Garcia told SkySport. “There were some very challenging holes but I played very well and then was just steady on the back nine to make sure I wasn’t making any bogeys.

“It was a great week overall. You still need to hit a lot of good shots to do well here and I was able to do that. Hopefully I can ride on this momentum.”

