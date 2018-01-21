The Forecaddie: Brandt Snedeker’s fresh start

In a day and age when many golfers keep their list of goals secretly stored away on their iPhones, Brandt Snedeker makes no secret as to what his main objective is for 2018.

“Stay healthy,” Snedeker told The Forecaddie during his first start of the new year, at the CareerBuilder Challenge. “For whatever reason, I’ve battled this kind of stuff for a while. … If I can stay healthy, I’ll be fine.”

It hasn’t been that easy for the 37-year-old Snedeker during his career. He’s had more ailments than TMOF can count: fractured ribs, strained rib-cage muscles, two hip surgeries and most recently the sternum-joint injury that cost him starts in two majors and limited him to 15 events last season.

And then there was the second-round withdrawal last month in Indonesia because of heat exhaustion.

“That stunk,” said Snedeker, who also missed out on securing a Masters berth, finishing the year outside the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking.

No wonder Snedeker is hoping for a fresh start in 2018. He parted ways with his caddie of 12 years, Scott Vail, at the end of last year. His new caddie, Matt Hauser, came on board at the recommendation of Snedeker’s pal and Hauser’s former boss of seven years, Johnson Wagner. (Hauser also caddied nearly 11 years for J.J. Henry, including at the 2006 Ryder Cup.)

“Johnson actually called me when I was going through the process and said, ‘Hey, I think Matt would be a good fit. I think it’s time for Matt to move on from me and I could probably use a fresh face, too,’” Snedeker said. “So it worked out great. I trust Matt. He knows what he’s doing. Our personalities mesh well, and I’m excited about having somebody new and fresh on the bag.”

Snedeker said the caddie switch has allowed him to take more ownership of his game and develop a better shot process. Hauser’s positive attitude also is a welcomed addition.

“You’ve only got one guy on the golf course that wants to see you play great, and that’s your caddie,” Snedeker said, “so having somebody behind you 100 percent, kind of going through the fire with you, is what I wanted.”

Snedeker will keep Hauser busy to begin the new year. After CareerBuilder, Snedeker is scheduled to tee it up the next three weeks at Torrey Pines, TPC Scottsdale and Pebble Beach. He didn’t play his best golf in La Quinta and continues to fall further from the top 50 in the world rankings, yet Snedeker remains confident.

“My play here, it’s not reflective of where my game is,” Snedeker said. “It will turn around pretty quick. … I keep telling everybody last year was my best ballstriking year I’ve ever had on the PGA Tour, and unfortunately I only played 15 events. All the hard work I put in, I haven’t gotten to see the rewards of it yet. But I know it’s coming.”

As The Man Out Front has learned over the years: Never count out a healthy Sneds. Gwk