Curtis Strange slams playoff chatter between Jon Rahm, Andrew Landry

Those of us walking inside the ropes at Brookline Country Club 30 years ago this upcoming June were treated to a U.S. Open for the ages. That 1988 national championship closed with an 18-hole playoff featuring Curtis Strange and Nick Faldo.

Strange dominated both Brookline’s lush, historic greenery and Faldo on that warm and sunny Monday, winning the playoff by four shots.

Watching the PGA Tour playoff that took place Sunday between Jon Rahm and Andrew Landry, Strange was not impressed with the chatty contact between the two combatants. Rahm won it on the fourth playoff hole.

Still, Strange chose to let those following him on Twitter his thoughts on the close chatter between the two.

Watching Andrew Landry and Jon Rahm in playoff. Walking off tee talking to each other. Are you kidding me ? Talking at all. ? — Curtis Strange (@golf_strange) January 22, 2018

The issue is I don’t want to make you a bit relaxed or comfortable. High pressure, good. — Curtis Strange (@golf_strange) January 22, 2018

0 words — Curtis Strange (@golf_strange) January 22, 2018

Strange won back-to-back U.S. Opens in 1988-89.

His 1988 victory helped trigger a rebound of American golf. It also occurred on the same site where, in 1913, American amateur Francis Ouimet defeated British legends Harry Vardon and Ted Ray. That infamous Open was also won in an 18-hole play-off.

In spite of his silent treatment toward foes like Faldo back in the day, Strange comes off as engaging and informative when he does golf analysis on TV and was quite approachable during his playing days, as well.

Just another example of how some areas of sport change with the times