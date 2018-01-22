16th hole at Waste Management Phoenix Open enters virtual reality game

Golf fans will have the opportunity to experience the 16th hole at TPC Scottsdale through a live 360-degree viewing and virtual reality experience during all four rounds of competition at the upcoming Waste Management Phoenix Open, Feb. 1-4.

The live VR experience can be viewed on Samsung Gear VR headsets on a global basis through the “PGA Tour VR Live” app available on the Oculus store.

THE 360 video experience will also be available on Twitter and Periscope during all four days of the event. Using any smartphone, fans will be able to watch live, 360 video from the 16th hole during Waste Management Phoenix Open via the @PGATour Twitter feed.

“The 16th hole at TPC Scottsdale during the Waste Management Phoenix Open is one of the most exciting in golf,” said Rick Anderson, PGA TOUR Chief Media Officer. “We look forward to bringing that excitement to our fans who can’t physically be at the tournament through live virtual reality. They will be able to experience all the thrills from home.”

Intel True VR uses panoramic, stereoscopic camera pods to create a more natural and realistic view from any direction. Up to eight cameras will be placed around the 16th hole, in addition to a dedicated sideline reporter, Teryn Schafer.