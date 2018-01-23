As Cory Gilmer recovers from surgery, GoFundMe campaign begins

Blayne Barber’s caddie and friend, Cory Gilmer, suffered a severe head injury in a fall on Jan. 12 in Hawaii. Since the fall, which happened at a restaurant the evening before the third round of the Sony Open, Gilmer has been hospitalized in Honolulu.

The are still many questions as Gilmer continues to recover, and Gilmer’s family and friends are not only asking for prayers during this difficult time but also donations, as medical and other expenses continue to rise.

A GoFundMe page has been created to help the family offset the cost of hotel rooms, medical bills and more. As of Tuesday afternoon, nearly half of the $50,000 goal has been reached. (You can donate by clicking here.)

Gilmer suffered a fractured skull along with bleeding and swelling in his brain, and has been in and out of consciousness since the fall. On Jan. 20, Gilmer underwent a craniectomy, which is where doctors remove part of the skull to allow the brain to have room to swell. Gilmer has been in a medically induced coma since the surgery and updates on his CaringBridge page indicate that doctors plan to keep him in that state for at least a few more days.

Gilmer’s blood pressure and intercranial pressure have been spiking at times since the surgery, and doctors are still attempting to stop the swelling in Gilmer’s brain.

“Not much has changed regarding Cory’s condition since the last update,” the latest update, on Monday evening, read. “His pressure continues to rise on occasion and then go back down, as this is probably due to Cory being young and fit and active. The plan is to keep him in this medically induced coma for a few days, trying to keep the stimulation down as much as possible, which gives the swelling in his brain the best chance at decreasing. This is still the main prayer: that the swelling will start to decrease.”