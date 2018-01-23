His time: Joaquin Niemann earns Masters berth with Latin America Amateur victory

Last April, Joaquin Niemann strolled the hallowed grounds of Augusta National in tennis shoes, wishing he was inside the ropes instead of outside of them. A few months earlier he had finished runner-up to his best friend and fellow Chilean, Toto Gana, at the Latin America Amateur. But as friends do, he made the trip to watch Gana compete in the Masters anyways.

“Of course I wanted to win, but as Toto and I talked about, that week was his time, his moment,” Niemann said last year. “I just have to wait for my moment.”

Niemann’s moment was Tuesday.

The 18-year-old Niemann proved his title as the world’s top-ranked amateur, firing a final-round 8-under 63 at Prince of Wales Country Club in his native Santiago, Chile, to win the 2018 Latin America Amateur Championship and earn his ticket to play at Augusta National this April.

He finished at 11 under despite opening with a 74 on Saturday. Niemann finished five shots clear of 54-hole leader Carlos Ortiz, a college player at Arkansas and also the younger brother of former PGA Tour player Carlos Ortiz. Ortiz shot a closing 69.

Niemann was just 1 under through seven holes on Tuesday, but then drove the 313-yard par-4 eighth hole to set up an eagle. He followed with five birdies in his next six holes to pull away from the field.

Joaquin Niemann 🇨🇱 (-11) 🏆

Latin America Amateur Champion 2018

Campeón del Latin America Amateur Championship 2018#LAAC2018 #CreatingHeroes pic.twitter.com/WKn4QR4a62 — LAAC (@LAAC_Golf) January 23, 2018

Had he not won Tuesday, Niemann was planning to immediately turn pro and play in a pro event in Chile this week before turning his focus to the Web.com Tour. But his LAAC victory alters those plans. Niemann will now turn pro the week after the Masters. (While not official, the RBC Heritage could be his first pro start as the PGA Tour tournament typically extend invites to amateurs who play in the previous week’s Masters before turning pro a week later.)

Niemann joins amateurs Doc Redman, Doug Ghim, Harry Ellis, Matt Parziale and Yuxin Lin in the 2018 Masters field. Winners of the LAAC also receive exemptions into the U.S. Amateur and British Amateur, as well as spots in final qualifying for the U.S. Open and British Open. (Niemann was already qualified for all four events, though he’ll lose all of those exemptions after he turns pro.)

And that pro event in Chile this week? He’ll play, but should he win (something he’s done a handful of times on that local pro circuit) he’ll yet again have to forfeit his winnings.

Not that he’s complaining; Niemann is seeing green already.