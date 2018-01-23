How to watch Tiger Woods' return at the Farmers Insurance Open

Tiger Woods returns to the 2018 PGA Tour Thursday in the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines.

Here is the television information for the Farmers Insurance Open:

Thursday: 3-7 p.m. (Golf Channel)

Friday: 3-7 p.m. (Golf Channel)

Saturday: 2-3:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); 4-7 p.m. (CBS)

Sunday: 1-2:45 p.m. (Golf Channel; 3-6:30 p.m. (CBS)

The calendar turns in a big way Thursday at 1:40 p.m. Eastern when Woods tees off at No. 1 on the South Course. Woods will be paired with Patrick Reed and Charley Hoffman.

For those following on a second screen, the Golfweek.com Tiger Tracker and live blog will be fully activated Thursday and follow the tournament live until the final hole on Sunday – with or without Woods.

Woods’ performance at the Hero World Challenge in December ignited the gold world and pushed the bar high for his return in 2018. He was T9 out of 18. Woods last started a PGA Tour event a year ago at the Farmers. He missed the cut after shooting a 76-72. A week later, he withdrew in Dubai. The year that followed included another back surgery and a DUI arrest.