Puma's most technologically advanced golf shoe to date: PWRADAPT

Does Puma Golf’s new PWRADAPT collection of golf footwear feature the most technologically advanced golf shoes that the company has ever created?

“Without question,” said Grant Knudson, global head of footwear and accessories for Puma Golf. “… Not only will golfers experience unrivaled traction and comfort thanks to our PWRADAPT pods, but the fit, feel and the overall design of the shoes are truly game-changing. Our goal each season is to provide the perfect blend of style and performance – and with our new PWRADAPT cleated footwear we’ve done just that.”

First off, the PWRADAPT collection features three designs: the Ignite PWRADAPT, Ignite PWRADAPT Disc and Ignite PWRADAPT Leather.

Each design uses Puma’s proprietary PWRADAPT sole technology, which features 3-dimensional traction pods in addition to spikes, and responsive cushioning with Ignite Foam. The foam is utilized in the entire length of the midsole for the first time in a Puma cleated shoe. Also, each shoe utilizes premium Aniline Leather accents for added style, as well as some discoverable design elements including a unique sockliner that features a map of Carlsbad, Calif., where Puma Golf is located. And every style comes with a two-year waterproof warranty.

Here is a closer look at the three styles:

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Ignite PWRADAPT

Price: $150

Available: Feb. 1

Sizes: 7-14

Colors: 3 (quiet shade/quiet shade, black/white and peacoat/white)

Features a full-length Ignite Foam cushioning platform, PWRADAPT technology, Comfort Construction mesh bootie for improved fit, and PWRFRAME, an ultra-thin TPU frame for lightweight support and enhanced stability.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Ignite PWRADAPT Disc

Price: $150

Available: Feb. 1

Sizes: 7-14

Colors: 3 (quiet shade/quiet shade, black/white and peacoat/white)

Includes many of the features of the traditional lace version of the Ignite PWRADAPT, but also features Puma’s proprietary Disc tightening system, a micro-adjusting dial system that quickly and easily secures golfers’ feet for a locked-in, consistent and custom fit.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Ignite PWRADAPT Leather

Price: $150

Available: Feb. 1

Sizes: 7-14

Colors: 2 (white/white and black/black)

This version of the Ignite PWRADAPT features a premium full-grain leather upper combined with a mesh hybrid bootie lining for an ideal fit.

Related Step into 2018 with new footwear options from Puma Golf