Club: Scotty Cameron Select putters

Price: $399 with Matador mid-size grip

Specs: 303 stainless steel and 6061 aluminum with adjustable sole weights.

Available: March 30

Goal

The 2018 lineup of Select putters have classic shapes, but subtle refinements make it easier for players to align the head behind the ball properly and while enhancing feel.

The Scoop

When most golfers think of Scotty Cameron putters, clubs like those that comprise the new Select line come to their mind. But while the shapes and names will be familiar–like the Newport, Newport 2 and reintroduced Laguna–Cameron has made subtle changes that he feels makes meaningful performance differences.

“When I was designing these putters, I thought a lot about the Porsche 911,” Cameron said. “The first 911s came out in 1965, but even today, the 911s that you see today still have that sleek shape, but through the years they have made the car better, fast, cushier. I did not want to take a Porsche and turn it into a Jaguar. I wanted to make changes to the Select line, but not so many that they would lose their characteristics.”

One of the biggest adjustments Cameron made is something golfers might not even notice. The balance point of each Select putter has been moved forward to account for the weight of the shaft and grip. According to Cameron, this should help each putter sit more squarely at address make the Select putters easier to align.

The Newport, Newport 2, Newport 2.5 and Laguna are all heel-toe weighted blades that are milled from 303 stainless steel. The face insert is also made from polished 303 stainless steel, but creating the insert, Cameron was able to add vibration-dampening material inside each head to enhance the sound and feel made at impact. The face insert wraps just under the leading edge and is held in place by screws that you can see on the back.

Previous Select putters had deeper milling patterns in their faces and face inserts, to produce a richer sound, but with 30 percent more vibration-dampening material in the 2018 Select putters, Cameron felt that was not necessary.

For this season, the Select blade putters also feature heavier heads and grips than previous models.

“The standard grips that come with these putters weighs about 77 grams,” Cameron said. “The skinniest Studio Design grip that we used to use weighed 56 grams. So we need to make the head weights heavier to accommodate the grip weights. At 35″, we used to be at 340 grams in the head, which was up from 320 when I came to Titleist in 2004. Now we’re up to 345.”

The Newport 3 is a heel-shafted mallet with a neck that flows directly into the 303 stainless steel head. It is designed for players who have a significant arc in their stroke and features a 6061 aircraft-grade aluminum face insert. Opting for aluminum instead of steel shifts more of the overall weight to the heel and toe area, which increases the moment of inertia (MOI) and boosts stability.

The Fastback and Squareback are slightly-larger mallets that also have 6061 aluminum face inserts, but they are more face-balanced and better suited for golfers who make a straighter putting stroke.

Each Select putter has a pair of adjustable weights in the heel and toe area. They allow custom fitters and increase or decrease the head’s weight based on player preferences and the swing weight a golfer wants.

The three red dots on the back of each Select putter were inspired by the carburetor ports that rise above the hood on classic muscle cars. They are purely ornamental, but make it easy to spot a Scotty Cameron Select putter from a distance.