Tee times, pairings set for Tiger Woods, field at Farmers Insurance Open

Tiger Woods will begin his 2018 PGA Tour season Thursday at Torrey Pines Golf Club’s South Course with a 1:40 p.m. Eastern tee time.

Woods will be paired with Patrick Reed and Charley Hoffman.

The three will subsequently go off at 12:20 p.m. Eastern on Friday off of the 10th tee at Torrey’s North Course. The pairing of Woods and Reed is a rekindling of the relationship fostered during the 2016 Ryder Cup. Woods oversaw a grouping of players that included Reed when he was vice captain.

Among the other pairings of note for the Farmers Insurance Open: Phil Mickelson, Hideki Matsuyama and Justin Rose; Jon Rahm, Jason Day and Brandt Snedeker; and Patrick Cantlay, Rickie Fowler and Xander Schauffele.