Tee times, pairings set for Tiger Woods, field at Farmers Insurance Open

NASSAU, BAHAMAS - DECEMBER 03: Tiger Woods watches his ball on the 16th tee during the final round of the Hero World Challenge at Albany course on December 3, 2017 in Nassau, Bahamas. (Photo by Ryan Young/PGA TOUR) Ryan Young/PGA Tour

Tiger Woods will begin his 2018 PGA Tour season Thursday at Torrey Pines Golf Club’s South Course with a 1:40 p.m. Eastern tee time.

Woods will be paired with Patrick Reed and Charley Hoffman.

The three will subsequently go off at 12:20 p.m. Eastern on Friday off of the 10th tee at Torrey’s North Course. The pairing of Woods and Reed is a rekindling of the relationship fostered during the 2016 Ryder Cup. Woods oversaw a grouping of players that included Reed when he was vice captain.

Among the other pairings of note for the Farmers Insurance Open: Phil Mickelson, Hideki Matsuyama and Justin Rose; Jon Rahm, Jason Day and Brandt Snedeker; and Patrick Cantlay, Rickie Fowler and Xander Schauffele.

