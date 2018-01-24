Fantasy golf expert picks: 2018 Farmers Insurance Open

Need help with your fantasy-golf lineups for this week’s Farmers Insurance Open? Our fantasy-golf experts are here to help.

From picks to win to DraftKings bargains to players to avoid, here are some options for you to consider:

Brentley Romine

Projected champion: Jon Rahm. Yes, he’s going back to back and taking his hold of the World No. 1 ranking in the process.

Jon Rahm. Yes, he’s going back to back and taking his hold of the World No. 1 ranking in the process. Also like: Justin Rose and Tony Finau. Rose is one of the hottest players in the game right now, even though he had his top-10 streak snapped with a T-22 in Abu Dhabi. It seems like Torrey is made for Finau, who combines length with great ballstriking and the ability to find a good number of fairways.

Justin Rose and Tony Finau. Rose is one of the hottest players in the game right now, even though he had his top-10 streak snapped with a T-22 in Abu Dhabi. It seems like Torrey is made for Finau, who combines length with great ballstriking and the ability to find a good number of fairways. Sleeper: Bud Cauley. He’s my sleeper again this week. Good ballstriker and putter. He’s going to surprise people and contend very soon.

Bud Cauley. He’s my sleeper again this week. Good ballstriker and putter. He’s going to surprise people and contend very soon. DraftKings bargain: Emiliano Grillo. Has quietly found his game again, and at $7,000 you better take him in DFS. Hits long irons very well and is putting it much better (30th in SGP).

Emiliano Grillo. Has quietly found his game again, and at $7,000 you better take him in DFS. Hits long irons very well and is putting it much better (30th in SGP). Fade: Tiger Woods. I think he can finish in the top 25, but he’s going for $9,700 in DraftKings. Can’t fork that much over right now.

Kevin Casey