The Forecaddie: Things we learned from Farmers Insurance extension

As the PGA Tour looks to fill three sponsorship openings, the Farmers Insurance commitment to seven years in San Diego solidifies a tournament that’s gone from some ridiculous name changes to having no sponsor until just days before play.

Who will ever forget the Shearson Lehman Brothers Andy Williams Open before it transitioned to the Shearson Lehman/Hutton Open and then on to multiple iterations under the Buick brand? But The Forecaddie is pretty sure no one at the PGA Tour has forgotten the heroic role Farmers played by signing on just 10 days before the 2010 event.

Even more significant in the extension news for PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan is the message of stability sent by Farmers’ commitment to Tour golf through 2026 at Torrey Pines. Monahan told The Man Out Front that there is nothing to read into the number seven other than your basic negotiation.

“We started higher, they started lower, and that was kind of where we ended up and obviously we’re very pleased with it,” he said.

Coupled with the recent Sony Open extension, TMOF wondered if this is a sign that a Tour with three-unsigned sponsors was locking things up nicely for a planned 2019 schedule reboot.

Monahan mentioned the normal boilerplate stuff about players and the value sponsors reap, but then noted a few stats suggesting he’s building a case for his product’s stability. The Commish pointed out how seven tournaments are locked in with 10-year deals and another five events now have seven-year contracts.

Still not sorted out are sponsorships for events in Houston, Washington D.C. and the Colonial. But Monahan insisted this is not historically unusual and there have been much deeper sponsorship voids to fill. TMOF is most pleased to see one of America’s great sports towns now have the ability to invest in the tournament.

Regarding the 2021 Farmers when Torrey Pines plays host to the U.S. Open later that year, longtime tournament director Peter Ripa says nothing will change.

The Forecaddie is old enough to remember that there had been talk in 2008 of using the North Course for the weekend rounds, but those plans were scrapped and will not be dusted off in three years.