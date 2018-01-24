Tiger Woods talks to media before Farmers Insurance Open

Tiger Woods met with the media Wednesday ahead of the Farmers Insurance Open. Here is his full press conference:

Some pertinent quotes from the presser:

On his preparation for this event: “Yeah, my prep for this event, I was just playing golf at home, which has been fun. It’s fun to play fun golf at home. I’ve missed going out there with my buddies and just having some fun playing golf. Before I had to manage how many holes I played, how many swings I made. It was all about managing my body. Now it’s just, hey, want to go play 18, want to go play 36? Sure. That to me is fun.”

On his expectations: “I think yeah, my expectations have tempered a little bit because I haven’t played. When I came back off my ACL injury in ’08 and started playing in ’09, it was nine months but I hadn’t played a full schedule prior to that. Here, I haven’t played a full schedule since 2015. It’s been a long time. To be honest with you, I just want to start playing on the Tour and getting into a rhythm of playing a schedule again. I haven’t done that in such a long time, so I don’t know what to expect. Just go out there and just play, I’m going to grind it, give it everything I possibly have if I put the ball in the right position and make some putts and try to work my way up the board.”

On if he still feels any pain: “Yeah, I have no more pain in my back, my back is fused. That wasn’t the case last year. I was trying to manage the disk and the vertebrae, but it’s all finished now. Now it’s fused and quality of life is infinitely better than it was last year at this point.”

On how desperate his back woes were: “You know, I tried all different types of treatment on it and we went – I went through every single procedure that is nonsurgical prior to getting it fused. I exhausted every single procedure I could possibly do and it just didn’t get better. So the surgery and fusion was the only step I had left. I was very lucky because it’s down at L5-S1 and it only has maybe six degrees of rotation, so it’s really not much at all so I got lucky in that regard.

It’s been tough. I didn’t know when the back was going to go out. I don’t know if you guys were watching this past week with Freddie, how bad it was. He was fine and all of a sudden he makes a couple bad swings and there it goes. That’s very similar to how I was.”

On how he feels so much better after latest surgery: “I just wanted to not feel as bad as I had felt for such a long time. We started with just – I just want to have a lifestyle in which I can actually participate in with my kids’ life and be around them and do things. Golf was not on the top of that list. But now that I’m able to start doing that, it feels good. It feels good to go out there and practice, it feels good not to have a burning sensation going down my leg into my foot or collapse when I’m walking, things of that nature. It’s been so bad for so long. But turning it around and having my back fused, I haven’t felt this good in years so I’m excited about it.”

On getting his speed back: “I hadn’t felt good in four, five years. My surgeon, you know, he said from the get-go, once it’s fused, you’ll have – you’ll have speed like you did back in your early 30s. And he’s right because there’s no pain, I’m not flinching, it doesn’t hurt as I take the club back, it doesn’t hurt right before impact, it doesn’t hurt after impact, it doesn’t hurt when I walk. It was a tough go for a while and I don’t have any of those feelings.”

On why he’s going without a coach (for now): “I’ve said it many times already, it’s just that no one’s had a spinal fusion at that level and be able to hit the ball that hard, as hard as I do. So I’d like to meet somebody who can swing it over 120 miles an hour with a fused back. Do you know anybody? That’s what I mean, no one understands that. So I have to rely own my own feels and play around with what my body can and cannot do. It’s not going to look like it used to, I don’t have the mobility that I do – that I used to and that’s just the reality. Now it’s just a matter of what can I do, and that’s just practicing and getting my feels and trusting, experimenting a lot to try and figure out what can this body do and how explosive can it be and how am I going to control shots with different shapes, am I going to have different feels. Some of that stuff is yes, some of that stuff is different and I’m still learning it.”

On what he expects conditions-wise: “The greens are definitely very springy and it’s going to be a challenge this week. It’s going to be a little bit harder to make birdies than it has been in the past and overall it will be a great challenge.”

On his plan early in the year: “I’m just trying to build towards April. That’s what I told you guys last year in the Bahamas, I’m looking forward to playing a full schedule and getting ready for the Masters and I haven’t done that in a very long time. That’s usually been my schedule and my outlook. From ’96 on it’s been that way to try to get ready for Augusta and there’s no reason to change that.”

On if he has a pre-Masters schedule in mind: “Yeah.” (smiles, with laughter in background)

On when golf last seemed easy: “Probably 2013. I played well that year.”