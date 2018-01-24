Tiger Woods starts with birdie, finishes eagle-birdie for 1-under round at Farmers pro-am

Tiger Woods’ return to official PGA Tour golf at the Farmers Insurance Open is getting its fair share of hype. It may compound a bit after what happened Wednesday.

The 42-year-old had an early pro-am round on Torrey Pines’ North Course, beginning play at 6:40 a.m. local time (classic Tiger!). And there were plenty of strong flashes of play.

The round began with a simple birdie, ended eagle-birdie and overall was a 1-under score (full stats, according to @GCTigerTracker: 6/14 fairways, 7/18 GIR, 25 putts) in the final tune-up round before the tournament starts.

Again, this was on the North Course, certainly an easier track than the South. And a pro-am round is far different from what one in competition brings.

But there was plenty of good we saw from this pro-am round. Here’s Woods’ simple opening birdie:

Another Woods birdie:

An ideal pitch. ✅

A stress-free birdie. ✅@TigerWoods finished Even on his first nine holes. pic.twitter.com/FWc0FtrD5R — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 24, 2018

And here’s Woods’ eagle-birdie finish:

Oh, and some additional swing footage (slo-mo and full speed):

Does that get the juices flowing for you? Thursday can’t get here fast enough.