Product: Titleist Tour Soft golf balls

Price: $34.99/dozen

Specs: Two-piece ball with a Surlyn cover

Available: Jan. 24

Goal

A new ball from Titleist, the Tour Soft is designed to deliver soft feel with plenty of distance off the tee.

The Scoop

The new Titleist Tour Soft is replacing the NXT Tour and NXT Tour S in the company’s lineup. At this price point, golfers know they are not getting everything Titleist builds into the Pro V1 and Pro V1x, but they still expect a high-performance ball. The Tour Soft was designed to feel significantly softer at impact than the NXT balls while still delivering distance off the tee and surprising amounts of shortgame control.

At the heart of the new two-piece Tour Soft is a massive core that measures 1.6 inches in diameter. It is so large, Titleist says it had to develop a new compression-molding process to evenly apply the ultra-thin blend of Surlyn and other materials used in cover.

“In order to get speed on full-swing shots, you need a bigger engine, which means a larger core,” said Michael Mahoney, Titleist’s vice president of golf ball marketing. “We’re using an entirely new, proprietary cover blend of four different materials that come together and form one that is soft for spin and control but maintains speed elements.”

Michael Fish, Titleist’s golf ball product manager, added, “Having a core that large also has huge impact on how the ball feels to the golfer. Larger cores feel softer, and because the cover is so thin, at impact you are actually feeling part of the core.”

Titleist says that because the core is so large and the cover is so thin, the Tour Soft will be the softest-feeling ball in the category, and that it has a compression in the mid 60s. For comparison, the NXT Tour S was in the mid 70s, NXT Tour was in the mid 80s and a Pro V1 has a compression over 90.

The new Tour Soft will be available in white and yellow and has been given a 342-dimple cuboctahedron pattern to help it be more aerodynamically consistent in flight.