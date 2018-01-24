Product: Titleist Velocity golf balls

Price: $26.99/dozen

Specs: Two-piece ball with an ionomer cover

Available: Jan. 24

Goal

With the latest iteration of Velocity, Titleist aims to provide more ball speed and distance with lower spin through the bag.

The Scoop

With a name like Velocity, Titleist is not being bashful or coy about what this ball is all about. Michael Fish, Titleist’s golf ball product manager , said that when the company asked Velocity players what they wanted, the answer was clear.

“They have always been a distance-focused group of golfers,” he said. “When we survey them and ask them what we can put in Velocity to make it better, more distance is still the most popular answer. They are not looking for softer feel, but driver distance is something they hone in on.”

To deliver that, engineers gave the fourth-generation Velocity a softer core and coupled it with a 328-dimple tetrahedral cover design that is the fastest found on a Titleist ball.

“That cover, combined with a softer core, provides more overall speed to the golf ball,” Fish said. “It maintains its extremely low spin the Velocity has had over the years.”

Because the ball generates less spin, some golfers may also find the Velocity helps decrease the amount of sidespin they create on drives, so the severity of a hook or slice may be reduced.

The updated Velocity will be available in four colors: white, a high-visibility VISI-white, orange and pink. The VISI-white have an orange sidestamp and double-digit numbers such as 00, 55 and 99.