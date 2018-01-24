Web.com Tour player throws headcover at caddie over costly and mysterious penalty

When players lose their cool, it’s certainly not a pleasant time for the caddie. What occurred Wednesday, though, was certainly a rarity.

The Web.com Tour’s Bahamas Great Abaco Classic was finishing up with Rhein Gibson in position for a potential win or at least a high finish. The Aussie pulled off the latter with a solo third showing at 15 under, two shots behind winner Adam Svensson.

But the performance included a bogey at the closing par 5 when a birdie would’ve likely forced a playoff. Gibson’s second shot found a hazard and he took a penalty drop.

The drama really began to simmer when Gibson was assessed an additional one-shot penalty after his caddie, Brandon Davis, retrieved the ball in the hazard before any drop had commenced. That’s because an official ruled that the looper breached Rule 18-2 by picking up a ball while it was still in play.

Gibson was understandably quite upset about the extra infraction, and after chipping to tap-in range for bogey, he harshly let Davis know what he thought about the development:

Wow, even I treated my caddies with more respect than this guy. pic.twitter.com/gFeTiRGM3b — Shooter McGavin (@ShooterMcGavin_) January 24, 2018

That is not a good look. At all.

Even if this situation played a role in some significant money lost.

“It was just in the heat of the moment. I’m obviously playing well and I put myself in a great position, but when that happens it (could) cost me upwards of 15 or 18 thousands dollars (Editor’s Note: Actually, 12 thousand),” Gibson told the Australian Associated Press. “He walks in there, gets my ball and costs me a penalty. At that point, I’m either trying to chip in or limit the damage and I made a good six (bogey).

Despite the headcover toss footage and those strong comments, Gibson to his credit did seem to quickly realize post-round how this behavior was inappropriate.

Unfortunately my caddy was involved with a ruling on the 18th that caused me to fall from t2 to 3rd. My actions were less then professional and I apologize to my caddy and those that took offense to my behaviors. — Rhein Gibson (@RheinGibson55) January 24, 2018

Surprisingly, that wasn’t the last word.

Davis also took to Twitter to offer his thoughts. The caddie made it clear he didn’t feel a penalty for picking up the ball should’ve been assessed.

I was his caddy and did nothing wrong, here's the proof: Decision 26.1/9 A.There is no penalty under Rule 18-2 if there was no doubt or it was reasonable to assume from the player's actions or statements that he would make his next stroke from outside the water hazard. https://t.co/W8dQHmAkeK — Brandon Davis (@bdavistwo) January 25, 2018

Here's exactly what happened…Ball was dead underneath two rocks and I told you about it and you said "fuck" and turned around stopped looking and walked back to the bag. The tour official actually found the unhittable ball. I then went over and quickly retrieved it. 100% fact. https://t.co/W8dQHmAkeK — Brandon Davis (@bdavistwo) January 25, 2018

Davis further clarified he felt the rules official was the one who messed up by calling an erroneous penalty.

Wasn't even a penalty…. Rules official screwed up, Decision 26.1/9 states that if it's assumed it won't be played a caddy can pick it up without the players' permission without penalty. We'd already picked our drop spot, we weren't playing it! — Brandon Davis (@bdavistwo) January 25, 2018

He also revealed that Gibson fired him.

He fired me with the headcover throw. — Brandon Davis (@bdavistwo) January 25, 2018

Oh no, it's still a penalty and he still finishes third, but the rules official made the mistake of calling it a penalty. Nothing we can do now. Plus I'm fired so the story doesn't end that well. — Brandon Davis (@bdavistwo) January 25, 2018

Don't think it's suitable for twitter… let's just say it was a quick few words on adjacent to the headcover throw. — Brandon Davis (@bdavistwo) January 25, 2018

Davis played college golf at Emory and said he was caddying for Cameron Percy in the fall before moving to the Web.com Tour because of a lack of starts for Percy. Davis caddied for Gibson last week as well.

He gave a full video explainer afterward of how he felt everything transpired. It’s all worth watching as Davis points out that Gibson plays best when he’s mad but that he’s a good person and the pair have been friends:

So yeah, this thing has a lot of layers. We may not be done with this unusual episode either. We’ll update if we hear more.

For now, this will certainly go down as one of the most eventful Wednesdays of the 2018 golf season.