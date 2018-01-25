Brooke Henderson stays confident with 5-under 68 in Pure Silk-Bahamas

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas – Brooke Henderson posted a brilliant 5-under 68 in blustery conditions to take the lead at the Pure Silk-Bahamas LPGA Classic. Players began the week praising the relaxed vibe of this island event, only to have every ounce of their patience tested in stern conditions. With average wind speeds of 18 to 26 m.p.h. and gusts up to 35, the rounds were so slow 12 players failed to finish before darkness fell.

Henderson, 20, leads rookie Luna Sobron Galmes and Sarah Jane Smith by one stroke while six players sit two back.

“You know, Britt and I, we did a really good job of hitting balls pin‑high, and I don’t know how we did it,” said Henderson, speaking of her caddie/sister Brittany. Henderson hit 12 greens, nine fairways and took 26 putts.

Looking at Friday’s forecast, she said it will be difficult to repeat.

The five-time LPGA winner carried confidence into the Bahamas after finishing tied for seventh at the Diamond Resorts Invitational, where she played against members of the PGA Tour Champions from the same tees.

World No. 1 Shanshan Feng is among those at 3 under while Lexi Thompson, who lost to Brittany Lincicome here last year in a playoff, is four back.

Michelle Wie, showing off some serious spin, holed out for eagle on the par-5 11th to finish even par.