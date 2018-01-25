Rory McIlory continues 2018 comeback with 65 in 1st round at Dubai

Jamie Donaldson has been a forgotten figure since he earned the winning point in the 2014 Ryder Cup. He burst back into the limelight in the first round of the $3 million Omega Dubai Desert Classic.

Donaldson, a 42-year-old Welshman, returned a 10-under-par 62 to take a one-shot lead over the English duo of Anthony Wall and David Horsey. Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy continued his 2018 comeback with a bogey-free round that featured 10 single putts.

Tyrrell Hatton is fourth on 8 under, while McIlroy and Thomas Pieters continued the form that saw them contend last week in Abu Dhabi. They’re part of a group of five sharing fifth place on 7 under after 65s.

Donaldson was 11 under on the eighth tee, his 17th. He had a clear number in his head: 59.

“I was thinking about it,” Donaldson said. “I birdied five and then started thinking, ‘if I just birdie them all coming in, then I’ve done it’.

“I was picturing birdieing them all and then jumping in the lake on the last.”

Donaldson made the 2014 Ryder Cup team thanks to a banner season that saw him win the D+D REAL Czech Masters and post seven other top 10s, including seconds in the WGC ­– Cadillac Championship and Nedbank Golf Challenge.

He’d fallen so low down the European pecking order by last year, he needed a fourth-place finish in the Andalucia Valderrama Masters to keep his card.

“I had tennis elbow for a year and a half, that wasn’t very nice, but you’ve just got to try and play through these things. I took three months off at the end of 2016 trying to get myself right and it didn’t work. Now it’s gone, I feel fully fit.”

The last two Dubai winners, Danny Willett and Sergio Garcia, have gone on to win the Masters. McIlroy will be hoping that trend continues and he builds on his 65.

“It was nice to get off to a good start that way and sort of put yourself right in contention,” said McIlroy, a two time Dubai Desert Classic winner. McIlroy has averaged 67 in his five rounds this season and finished 18-under last week in Abu Dhabi.

“That’s honestly one of my goals this year. I feel like started off last year a little bit sort of 71, 70 instead of getting right into the thick of things from the start.”