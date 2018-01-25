The Forecaddie: Jaye Marie Green living in luxury at Pure Silk-Bahamas

There’s living large, and then there’s the posh life of LPGA pro Jaye Marie Green – at least for this week. At the season-opening Pure Silk-Bahamas LPGA Classic, Green lays her head down each night on a luxury yacht docked near the Ocean Club.

Green didn’t want to tell the Forecaddie who owns the yacht, but she met the kind, private couple, a few years ago in the Pure Silk pro-am.

“I know for a fact there’s at least 10 bathrooms on the thing,” said a wide-eyed Green. “The chef is unbelievable.”

And for entertainment: “It lights up on the bottom so you could see through … we saw a 10-foot shark last night.”

Green trudged through the wind and rain to the range this morning to warm up for her 7:21 tee time. The day got better in a hurry: She holed out for eagle on the par-5 11th from 91 yards.

Green isn’t the first player to forgo Atlantis Resort for the high seas. Aussie Sarah Kemp and her caddie slept on a 160-foot superyacht two years ago.

“My new thing for this year is ‘Don’t complain about anything,’ ” said Green.

That should hold for at least three more nights.