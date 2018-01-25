Tiger Woods is back, baby!
And by back we mean in official PGA Tour action again! The 42-year-old makes his PGA Tour return Thursday at the Farmers Insurance Open, taking on Torrey Pines’ South Course alongside Patrick Reed and Charley Hoffman.
What’s in store? We’ll have his round shot-by-shot as well as updates on the action from around the tournament below. Enjoy!
• • •
TIGER TRACKER
Pre-Round
He’s on the grounds!
GET PUMPED! (We’ll notify when Tiger is on-site)
• • •
FARMERS INSURANCE OPEN TRACKER
UPDATE No. 1 (11:43 a.m. ET): Tournament action doesn’t start until noon ET, but we are excited! Here are some pin sheets…
Comments