Tiger Woods fires opening 72 in PGA Tour return at Farmers

For those who sought a quick answer on the fate of one of golf’s greatest forces in his return, Thursday wasn’t very helpful.

Tiger Woods fired an even-par 72 at Torrey Pines’ South Course in the opening round of the Farmers Insurance Open – leaving him seven back and in a tie for 84th before he heads to the easier North Course for Friday. (Although, the North only played .307 strokes easier Thursday – much smaller than the usual disparity.)

This opening salvo in Woods’ first PGA Tour start in a year had a mix of good and bad (three birdie and three bogeys), but nothing defining. He struggled at the outset, opening with a bogey and sitting 2 over through five, before a mid-round surge (birdies at Nos. 6 and 10) moved him back to even par. Some uneven play – especially a bogey at the par-5 13th – left him at 1 over for the day heading into the closing stretch.

Then Woods put on a late blitz, posting a birdie at 16 to eventually finish at even par.

“It was fun, it was fun to compete again,” Woods said post-round. “I was probably a little bit rusty.”

The doubters were witness to plenty of high-quality strikes and nifty shots around the green. But Woods was right about the rust, as the believers had to reckon with a number of loose or mediocre shots throughout the round. And while Woods generally didn’t seem to show nerves on short putts, he didn’t make anything of real length on Thursday.

All in all, Woods certainly didn’t look out of his depth in the opening round, but he didn’t look like a player certain to challenge for the title Sunday (but who knows what the next couple of days will bring).

For the round, Woods found eight of 14 fairways, hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation and took 31 putts.

The day got off to a rocky start when Woods hit his tee shot at the par-4 first well left, missed the green and couldn’t scramble for a par. He airmailed the green at the par-4 second and chipped within 4 feet.

If he missed that putt, he would be 2 over through two. Fortunately, he drained it. Woods would go on to bogey the par-4 fifth to move to 2 over, but he started to show he would get those shots back at the very next hole.

Woods hit a perfect drive at the par-5 sixth, and then bashed a 4-iron from 234 yards right onto the green – twirling his club and walking after the shot. He then nearly drained the 52-foot eagle putt, too, but the ball just ran out of speed. Nonetheless, a tap-in birdie got him back on track.

A pair of nifty par saves at the following two holes – including a delicate chip from beyond the par-3 eighth that he nearly holed for birdie – allowed him to go out in 1-over 37.

The second nine started out on brilliant terms when Woods’ approach from the first cut 132 yards out at the par-4 10th danced around the cup and then spun within 2 feet. He tapped in for birdie to move to even par.

He came to the par-5 13th at that score and in position to move to red figures for the first time. But Woods unraveled on that hole, flailing his drive right, dumping his third shot in the front greenside bunker after a prudent layup and then lipping out a 3-footer. The bogey on the par 5 could’ve had him reeling.

But Woods kept up the fight.

He was still 1 over for the round when he arrived at the par-3 16th. On the picturesque hole, Woods nearly made a hole-in-one with a 6-iron.

“It was just a full 6-iron, just try to throw it up in the air as high as I could because these greens are really springy,” Woods said. “It felt good, looked good and then we just listened for some noise.”

The tap-in birdie moved him back to even par, where he would finish after a pair of pars.

For some trends on the day: Woods’ driving was a bit erratic. It was good in spots, but there were definitely some rough swings off the tee, even one that found the fairway…

His miss off the tee was left most of the round, but then it switched to the right for the most part late.

It appeared he did not feel comfortable playing a draw off the tee, as Woods leaned on a fade even on dogleg lefts late.

Woods was up and down with the irons at best. Most were crisp, and he flagged two in particular (at Nos. 10 and 16), but his distance control was definitely lacking. Aside from misses long at Nos. 2 and 8, many of his misses on the approach were short. As Woods noted post-round, even the approaches he hit crisply generally didn’t get the ball close enough.

“I got to hit my irons a little bit better than I did today,” Woods said. “I didn’t hit them very close, I didn’t give myself a lot of looks.”

His short game was probably the biggest positive on Thursday. After some stubby chips at Hero, Woods’ work around the greens was a big question.

No longer, for now.

Yes, he had a couple of lackluster short-game shots Thursday, but no flubs. And there were a few difficult shots around the green that he played brilliantly (Nos. 7, 8 and 13 in particular).

He made about 32 feet of putts for the day, which is alarmingly low, but that is misleading. His putting actually looked fine. Aside from a missed 3-footer at No. 13, he made every testy short putt. No, he didn’t drain anything of length, but Woods left himself very few putts in the range of 5-15 feet.

His strokes gained: putting sat at around -1.4 for the day (better than the other stats would imply).

Hopefully, his putter heats up, but it wasn’t really that bad Thursday, contrary to what the surface stats show.

Remember, his opening round at this course last year was a 4-over 76 on the way to a missed cut. He was four shots better a year later. But he can still improve heading into Friday.

“Tomorrow, hopefully I drive it a little bit better, hit my irons obviously a lot closer and we’ve got the better of the two (sets of) greens tomorrow,” Woods said. “So we’ll see what happens.”

A win this week doesn’t feel totally likely, but there’s plenty of progress that has been made from a year ago.