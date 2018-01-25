VIDEO: Tiger Woods nearly makes eagle, finishes off 1st birdie in PGA Tour return

Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Tiger Woods hasn’t found smooth sailing so far in his return to official PGA Tour golf, but he can now check “making a birdie” off the board.

After playing the first five holes in Thursday’s first round at the Farmers Insurance Open in 2 over, Woods made sure to take advantage of the par-5 sixth at Torrey Pines’ South Course.

He mashed a drive over 300 yards down the fairway, leaving himself with 234 yards in.

Wielding a 4-iron, Woods hit a terrific second shot and gave it a vintage reaction.

After finding the green, the 42-year-old was left with a 52-footer for eagle that he nearly jarred! Here’s the effort that Woods thought would go in for an electrifying eagle. But a tap-in birdie, his first in his return, was nice to see, too.

If Woods plays more holes like that, his first PGA Tour event in roughly a year will likely be a smash hit.

