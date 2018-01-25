VIDEO: Tiger Woods nearly makes eagle, finishes off 1st birdie in PGA Tour return

Tiger Woods hasn’t found smooth sailing so far in his return to official PGA Tour golf, but he can now check “making a birdie” off the board.

After playing the first five holes in Thursday’s first round at the Farmers Insurance Open in 2 over, Woods made sure to take advantage of the par-5 sixth at Torrey Pines’ South Course.

He mashed a drive over 300 yards down the fairway, leaving himself with 234 yards in.

Wielding a 4-iron, Woods hit a terrific second shot and gave it a vintage reaction.

234-yard 4-iron. Club twirl. 🐅

Walking after it. pic.twitter.com/obEAbJe6S4 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 25, 2018

After finding the green, the 42-year-old was left with a 52-footer for eagle that he nearly jarred! Here’s the effort that Woods thought would go in for an electrifying eagle. But a tap-in birdie, his first in his return, was nice to see, too.

If Woods plays more holes like that, his first PGA Tour event in roughly a year will likely be a smash hit.