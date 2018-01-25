VIDEO: Tiger Woods nearly makes hole-in-one in 1st round back

Tiger Woods has shown some old flashes at times during Thursday’s opening round at the Farmers Insurance Open – his first PGA Tour start since this event last year (last month’s Hero World Challenge was an unofficial event).

Never was that more evident than on the par-3 16th at Torrey Pines’ South Course.

Woods came to the hole 1 over but nearly left it at 1 under. That’s because he hit a beauty of a tee shot that saw the ball land some 10 feet left and below the hole then bounce and roll right toward the cup. It appeared it might drop for a hole-in-one, but the ball would veer under the hole late. Still, it left Woods with a thrilling tap-in birdie (from eight inches) to move back to even par.

Here’s the visual:

Will Woods get back to winning form? It remains to be seen. But clearly, this guy still has plenty of good shots left in the tank.